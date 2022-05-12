ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Construction Worker Rescued After Falling Below Grade | San Diego

By Doug Aguillard
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article05.10.2022 | 11:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, a male construction worker fell 10-15 feet and suffered several...

onscene.tv

Comments / 1

Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Major Crash | San Diego County

05.12.2022 | 9:23 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent spotted a suspicious vehicle loaded with people heading down the westbound Otay Lakes Rd, as it was passing the Lower Otay Lake. The Agent turned on his overhead lights and siren and the driver sped away. They came to a corner and the suspect vehicle suddenly stopped and unloaded for Undocumented Immigrants who then proceeded to run in the hills. The driver then took off again. Within a 1/4 of a mile, another Border Patrol Agent was waiting and threw out a spike strip (Stop Stick), and the vehicle ran over it. The driver lost control of the SUV and went across the on-coming traffic lane, left the roadway and went up an embankment where it rolled several times. The female driver and a male passenger had to be extricated from the wreckage. Both were transported to UCSD Hospital, the male with major injuries and the female with moderate injuries. A Homeland Security Helicopter was brought in to help in finding the 4 Undocumented Immigrants by hovering low over the brush trying to flush anyone out from hiding. Eastbound Otay Lakes Rd was closed for the investigation and the clean-up. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Fatal – San Marcos

On Friday evening, at approximately 8:20PM on May 13th, Deputies from the San Marcos Patrol station along with Fire and medical personnel responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Mission Road in the area of Barham Drive. A female adult pedestrian was struck by an SUV...
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

Brazen gas thieves damage car in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — Over the last week, San Diego County has seen another increase in the price of gas. A five-cent jump at the pump puts the average price of a gallon of unleaded at $5.85, which is $1.44 more than the national average. "It's definitely not cheap right...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Seth Roberts, 22, Convicted of Raping Two Women at Knifepoint in San Diego County

A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018. A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort. They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

Female Driver T-Bones Other Female Driver | San Diego

05.09.2022 | 10:54 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the Nissan was southbound on Santo Rd and ran the “Red” light at the intersection. The female driver of the Honda was westbound on Tierrasanta Blvd and according to a witness was going through the “Yellow” light.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NBC San Diego

More than 100 San Diego Area Firefighters Sent to Fight Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel

More than 100 firefighters from San Diego County are in Laguna Niguel Wednesday night assisting a coastal fire that has destroyed at least twenty homes. Roughly 120 firefighters from various fire agencies including San Diego Fire-Rescue, Chula Vista Fire Department, Poway Fire Department, National City Fire Department, North County Fire Protection District, Vista Fire Department, as well as Cal Fire San Diego are in the Orange County area helping fight the fire, they confirmed to NBC 7.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Burglars Keep Hitting Poway Bike Shop Even After Security Improvements

A Poway bike shop has been burglarized four times in the last year, despite the owners doubling down on security and safety improvements meant to stall the capers. Burglars used crowbars to open doors and smash glass at Fly Rides Bike Shop. Then when metal bars were installed, they came back with a reciprocating saw to cut them down. The most recent incident, though, has left investigators and shop operators more baffled than ever before.
POWAY, CA

