Last Chance Yard Waste Collection Begins Week of May 15, 2022

To guarantee curbside collection, yard waste must be placed to the curb on Sunday, May 15, 2022

The Streets Division will perform one final yard waste collection this spring.

Residents who wish to take advantage of this collection must have their yard waste out for pickup by Sunday, May 15.

Crews will begin the last chance collection during the work week following Sunday, May 15. Crews will be performing one final sweep through the city.

This will be the final collection this spring. Once the last chance sweep through the city concludes, then curbside yard waste pickup must halt until the fall.

Last Chance Collection Will Slow Other Work

In order for the Streets Division to perform the last chance collection, other work performed by the Streets Division this time of year will experience delays.

Pothole and other road repair work will be slowed.

Roadside debris collection, which is done prior to Streets Division mowing operations, and maintenance to traffic islands will temporarily halt.

Brush collection will also be slowed, though we will be able to adhere to the posted schedule for your home. You can get the dates when you should set out brush in front of your home at the brush website. Please note that brush is different than yard waste.

These delays are necessary so staff can be reassigned from these duties to yard waste collection so this work can be performed. Once the final sweep of yard waste collection is complete, staff will be assigned back to these duties.

After the Last Chance: Use the Drop-off Sites

Once the last chance collection is complete, or if you cannot place yard waste out to the curb on or by May 15, 2022, residents should use the drop-off sites.

The Badger Road drop-off site is closed, and will remain closed for the rest of 2022.

Please check the Streets Division website to confirm the locations and hours of the drop-off sites before loading your vehicle.

The drop-off sites page is www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Additional Information

More information about yard waste collection can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/YardWaste.

More information about all Streets Division services can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/Streets.

Contacts