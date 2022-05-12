ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury Selection Begins For Minnesota Man Charged in Mass Shooting

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - Court officials in Minnesota's Wright County say the jury selection process started today for the trial of the man charged with opening fire inside a health clinic and the killing of a former Rochester woman. 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich is facing a list of charges,...

