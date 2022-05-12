ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Popular Illinois Pizza Joint Just Celebrated Serving Three Million Pizzas

By Michelle
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How many pizzas have you eaten in your life? 50? 60? Can you imagine eating millions of pizzas? One Rockford restaurant is celebrating serving over three million. Pizza. It's the best. But really, it is. How many times do you worry about what to eat for dinner or about what...

1440wrok.com

Comments / 1

Related
1440 WROK

The Go To Snack Illinois Residents Eat When Dealing with Breakups

We have all been there, the breakup and the aftermath in dealing with it. Some of us just bounce right back, others take some tie, but according to a Google Trend search, Illinois residents seem to eat one snack in particular when dealing with a breakup. It's not chocolate, ice...
1440 WROK

Inside an Abandoned Illinois Pillsbury Factory about to be Reborn

Exploring abandoned places is very popular these days and I've shared many with you. However, this is the first time I can show you what was found inside one of these decaying structures with news that it's about to be reborn. That is the case for a now-empty Pillsbury factory in Springfield, Illinois.
1440 WROK

Black Lab Puppy in Illinois Goes Crazy Over His New Pool

All of us are ready for pool days, but one pup in Illinois is starting a little early on his tan. An adorable puppy gets so excited when his owner starts filling his puppy pool with water. The pure excitement that he has makes us all want summer to get here faster so that we can have the same excitement. The pool is just one of those cheap pools but to this dog it's the best thing to ever happen to him. He really is living his best life now.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Rockford, IL
Restaurants
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
1440 WROK

If You’ve Ever Wanted A Mall, You Can Buy This Illinois One

If you ever dreamed of owning your own mall, there's one in Sterling, Illinois that could be yours for a starting bid of $1.5 million. It's the Northland Mall in Sterling. The mall sits at 72% occupancy at the moment and is anchored by a new 10-year lease from Hobby Lobby. It also contains Dunham's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Planet Fitness, and other mall staples like Maurice's, Claire's, Rue 21, and Bath & Body Works.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizzas#Food Drink#Illinois Pizza Joint
97ZOK

One Of The Best Towns In Illinois Is Having A Spring Carnival This Weekend

Who's ready to have fun in the sun? It's been soooo nice the past few days and that's just the beginning! Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!. Every year I wait for the hottest days to go to amusement parks and carnivals just so I can get a really good tan while walking around with friends. Sounds lame, but having fun and tanning seems way better than staying inside all day. That's why I'm pretty sure I'll end up going to Lombard, Illinois this weekend for their Spring carnival - I'm a kid at heart, don't judge!
LOMBARD, IL
1440 WROK

Watch and Listen to 2 Illinois Zoo Lions Roar for their Birthday

Hopefully you have had a chance to celebrate your birthdays in grand fashion. However, it's unlikely you've done it with as much volume as 2 Illinois zoo lions who just roared into their 6th year. Brookfield Zoo shared this fun moment with their male lions Titus and Brutus today on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1440 WROK

Look At This Amazing Midwest Island Home That Comes With A Hovercraft

Have you ever wanted to own your own island? Well here is your opportunity as this house in St. Paul Minnesota is on the market for $6,600,000. The private island house sits on Bald Eagle Lake in the suburb of White Bear Lake. With 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a 6 space garage, you'll have plenty of space on your own island. Worried about getting on/off the island? The home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and comes with a Hovercraft.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1440 WROK

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Donley's Wild West Town closing after long ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 50 years, Donley's Wild West Town is riding off into the sunset. The Donley family opened the western-themed amusement park in 1974 in Union, Ill. Kids and adults could pan for gold pyrite at Sweet Phyllis Mine, shoot slingshots at Huck Finn's, or watch a wild west stunt show. The family made the closing announcement on its website.  According to its Facebook page, the park was also closed in 2021 due to COVID-19."We are very sad that the amusement park-era is over, but excited about future plans for the property," the family said in an online statement. "Thank you for the memories!'In addition to amusement rides, like the lazy canoe float, shooting gallery and pony rides, there was a museum of artifacts from the Old West and Civil War.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Green Gables owners uncertain if bar will open again

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since the Monday fire, the owners of a longtime lake bar in McLean County are speaking out. Amy Tague, co-owner of Green Gables Bar and Grill, said the insurance adjusters have deemed the building a total loss after all they could salvage was burn siding and some tumblers.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy