Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills Lists for $120 Million One Year After Selling at Auction for $51 Million

By virginia k. smith
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sprawling Beverly Hills, California, estate that sits on nearly 10 acres came on the market Tuesday asking $120 million, a little over a year after it last sold in April 2021 for $51 million, according to records. Dubbed Villa Firenze, the stately main home was completed in 1998...

