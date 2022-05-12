ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies handing Warriors ugly blowout loss in Game 5, 134-95

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

For an NBA playoff game, it was about as ugly as it gets for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In Game 5, the Grizzlies stormed to a blowout victory over the Warriors to force Game 6 and cut their series deficit to 3-2. Although the game finished with a 39-point differential on the scoreboard, the final score doesn’t do it justice. The Grizzlies never trailed and led by 52 points at the end of the third quarter.

Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones stepped up, scoring 21 points each. Four other members of the Grizzlies tallied double-figure scoring efforts.

While the Grizzlies were hot, the Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors, turning the ball over 22 times. The Warriors also were outrebounded 55-37.

Following the embarrassing loss, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with a flurry of reactions. Here’s what fans and analysts were saying Wednesday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

