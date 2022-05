Note that the CDC sent that initial draft to state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton, to Smithfield Sioux Falls workers’ union leader B.J. Motley, and to three Smithfield corporate guys, an executive VP, the HR director, and the Sioux Falls plant manager. But Seidel, who must have been keeping close tabs on what Noem’s Department of health was doing, felt this draft needed to be kicked up to her own direct contact in the Smithfield chain of command.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO