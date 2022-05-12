Tesla crashes into Ohio convention center, causing at least $250K in damage

COLUMBUS, Oh. — A Tesla crashed on May 4 into a convention center in Ohio, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

WCMH says a driver of a Tesla that crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio last week told Columbus police that he lost control of the car’s brakes. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver from Columbus Green Cabs Inc. was allegedly driving about 70 miles per hour when he lost control.

Witness told police, according to a report obtained by WCMH, that it looked like the car was speeding to get through the yellow light and did not slow down as it approached the building.

WBNS says the crash caused about $250,000 to $300,000 in damage per the Capital Projects Director, Scott Reed.

The driver of the Tesla was cited for the crash for failure to control.

