ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tesla crashes into Ohio convention center, causing at least $250K in damage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnJxW_0fc27vh600

COLUMBUS, Oh. — A Tesla crashed on May 4 into a convention center in Ohio, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

WCMH says a driver of a Tesla that crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio last week told Columbus police that he lost control of the car’s brakes. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver from Columbus Green Cabs Inc. was allegedly driving about 70 miles per hour when he lost control.

Witness told police, according to a report obtained by WCMH, that it looked like the car was speeding to get through the yellow light and did not slow down as it approached the building.

WBNS says the crash caused about $250,000 to $300,000 in damage per the Capital Projects Director, Scott Reed.

The driver of the Tesla was cited for the crash for failure to control.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he quickly sprung into action to protect his community. The retired Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Parents of supermarket shooting suspect interviewed by feds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDBO

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Shoppers out on a weekend afternoon and a retired police officer working as a security guard were among the 10 shot and killed at a Buffalo supermarket by a white teenager who authorities say was motivated by racial hatred. Police said Payton Gendron...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wcmh#Columbus Green Cabs Inc#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
WDBO

Police: Las Vegas music festival resumes, no shots fired

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a post on Twitter that performances have continued at the Lovers & Friends Festival after a report of shots fired was unfounded.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

One dead, five hurt after plane crash lands on Florida bridge, striking car

MIAMI — A single-engine Cessna with three people aboard crash-landed on a bridge Saturday near Miami, striking an SUV with three people inside. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 lost power around 1 p.m. after departing Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West. The plane attempted to land on the Haulover Inlet bridge and hit an SUV head-on. The plane then flipped and burst into flames, according to The Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, authorities said. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: 10 dead, suspect identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, following a mass shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The suspected gunman was apprehended at the scene and was later identified as Peyton Gendron, 18, according to WGRZ-TV. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy