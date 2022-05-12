ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, OR

Forest Grove, Cornelius ready for summer reading

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYB3O_0fc23ibj00 Both libraries are aiming to reach more than 1,000 young readers through summer reading programs

Public libraries in Forest Grove and Cornelius are both aiming to reach more than 1,000 young readers through summer reading programs designed to keep kids learning while school is out.

"The library is a community resource that is available for kids. If they're curious, if they need recreational resources, if they love manga or some type of book or craft, we exist to satisfy those curiosities," Cornelius outreach and publicity librarian David Freas said. "Kids can discover things and learn things and valuing that is something the library is here to reflect."

For 2022, the summer reading theme across Washington County libraries, "Beyond the Beaten Path," celebrates outdoors and adventure. Both the Forest Grove and Cornelius libraries, which also serve as air-conditioned cooling centers during heat waves, are providing their programs in English and Spanish.

The programs in Forest Grove and Cornelius both kick off June 1 and last through August.

Participants receive free books and a reading log as well as prize drawings for students and adults.

Forest Grove, which has averaged a little over 1,000 kids in its summer reading program in recent years, is continuing its virtual "Story Time in the Grove" on its Facebook page every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Cornelius, which is offering chances at cash from local credit union OnPoint, free family photos from a local photography studio, tickets to the pinball museum in Hillsboro and a spa package, is aiming to sign 1,000 to 1,500 students in the summer reading program.

Cornelius is offering weekly workshops including how to fish and how to tune up your bicycle. The library will be asking students to read 20 hours or 40 sessions of 15 minutes.

Forest Grove is handing out hiking trail-inspired forms, on which students will mark stops for every 20 minutes they spend reading.

Neither program assigns specific books. It's all about reading.

"When kids are in school all year, everyone tells them what to read. We want to showcase to kids that reading can be a lot of fun, and in order for reading to be fun, they have to have choice in the matter," Forest Grove library services supervisor Nathan Jones said. "You can read the back of a cereal box if that's what you really want to read. We really don't care, as long as we keep kids reading. Over time, summer reading can add up to two or three years of school."

Comments / 0

Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
KDRV

New Oregon schools advisory in effect today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's education and health departments are issuing a new "School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction." The new advisory insists schools use their layered approach of preventive measures, including masks, to retain in-person for the balance of the school year. The advisory says a pre-pandemic protocol for respiratory disease outbreak is in place with the state experiencing a respiratory illness increase as people relax pandemic guidelines.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Grove, OR
Government
Cornelius, OR
Government
City
Forest Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Cornelius, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
LINN COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forest Grove#Onpoint
newschoolbeer.com

Ashland, Oregon Brewery Permanently Closing

26-year-old Standing Stone Brewing has announced their permanent closure. A major shift in stance since announcing new leadership earlier this year. “Standing Stone Brewing Company remains strong in their resolve to overcome such adversity. Now more than ever, this family-owned brewery and other Rogue Valley restaurants need the support of locals,” wrote Standing Stone’s Elisha Lewis published in the Rogue Valley Messenger in January 2022.
ASHLAND, OR
KGW

Southeast Portland homeless camp putting neighbors in danger, residents say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless camp in Southeast Portland is causing major problems for nearby businesses and putting residents in danger, according to neighbors. The camp is on Southeast 157th Avenue and Division Street. KGW first reported on it earlier this month when neighbors said it was taking over an RV and mobile home park and making life for the tenants there unbearable.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
kptv.com

Fireworks at Fort Vancouver cancelled for 2022

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Historic Trust has decided to cancel this year’s fireworks at Fort Vancouver, the organization announced Monday. “How to safely wish America “Happy Birthday” in 2022 has been a challenge for cities across the country, as many urban places, especially in the West, are grappling with increased fire hazards,” said Amy VanCamp, Historic Trust Events Director.
VANCOUVER, WA
hh-today.com

City gets one offer for ex-Cumberland lot

Envision a little pocket park at this corner, with parking spaces behind it and three or four businesses in what now is the warehouse at the back. The concept has been proposed by Yohn Baldwin, president of Baldwin General Contracting, who has offered the Albany City Council $10,000 for the city-owned lot on the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road. The Baldwin company’s headquarters is a few steps down Santiam.
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE 5 BETWEEN GOLD HILL AND ROGUE RIVER

Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
89
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy