Three Killed in Vehicle Crash in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CNS) - Three people died early today when their vehicle crashed in Newport Beach.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 3000 Block of Pacific Coast Highway, the Newport Beach Police Department reported.

The vehicle hit a curb and some construction equipment on the south side of the roadway, killing the occupants of the vehicle, police said.

Information on their identities was not immediately available.

Three construction workers who were at the scene suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital, police said.

PCH was closed in the area for several hours while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Traffic Investigator Austin Laverty at alaverty@nbpd.org.