Newport Beach, CA

Three Killed in Vehicle Crash in Newport Beach

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

NEWPORT BEACH (CNS) - Three people died early today when their vehicle crashed in Newport Beach.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 3000 Block of Pacific Coast Highway, the Newport Beach Police Department reported.

The vehicle hit a curb and some construction equipment on the south side of the roadway, killing the occupants of the vehicle, police said.

Information on their identities was not immediately available.

Three construction workers who were at the scene suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital, police said.

PCH was closed in the area for several hours while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Traffic Investigator Austin Laverty at alaverty@nbpd.org.

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Santa Fe Springs area crash

SANTA FE SPRINGS – Authorities Friday identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision involving a car on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the Santa Fe Springs area. The crash was reported about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday near the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Nationwide Report

3 people killed, 3 others hospitalized after a traffic collision in Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)

3 people killed, 3 others hospitalized after a traffic collision in Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people lost their lives and three construction workers were hospitalized after a crash Thursday morning in Newport Beach. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place in the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 12:45 a.m. [...]
newportbeachindy.com

Fatal Collision Snarls Traffic on Coast Highway in Newport Beach

On Thursday, May 12 at approximately 12:45 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle traffic collision in the 3000 Block of Pacific Coast Highway. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway when it struck a curb and ultimately collided with...
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Vehicle Crash on Santa Ana Canyon Road [Orange, CA]

Car Accident near Orange Olive Road Left One Woman Dead. According to the Orange Police Department, a woman collided into the back of another person’s vehicle for reasons unknown. Ultimately, both cars wrecked along Santa Ana Canyon Road near Orange Olive Road. The crash caused the woman’s vehicle to...
z1077fm.com

CORONER NAMES PEDESTRIAN SURVEYOR KILLED IN MORONGO VALLEY CRASH

The Riverside County Coroner has released the name of the surveyor killed in a horrific vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Morongo Valley this Monday. According to the CHP, at about 2:10 PM, Ricardo Garcia, 39, of Highland, was driving a Ford F150 westbound on SR 62 in the #1 lane approaching Senilis Avenue, with passenger Richard Garcia, 18, of Rialto. A pedestrian survey worker, Dylan Motte, 25, of Nuevo, was standing next to his work truck in the center median east of Senilis Avenue. For unknown reasons the Ford crossed into the center median and struck Motte and his Chevrolet Colorado survey truck. The force of the crash caused the Chevrolet to strike a white 2019 Toyota Rav4, driven by Spencer Wood, 21, of Mission Viejo, eastbound in the #2 lane. The Ford came to rest in the center median. The other vehicles wound up on private property and on eastbound SR 62. Dylan Motte was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Richard Garcia and Ricardo Garcia were also taken to DRMC with moderate injuries. Richard Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
CBS LA

School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.
rewind981.com

BPD closed down Buena Vista Road and Ming avenue for hours after a BPD officer was involved in an accident.

Yesterday a Bakersfield police officer and a 17-year-old boy had a serious collision on Buena Vista Road and Ming Avenue. BPD says the officer was traveling Code 3 with lights and sirens when he entered the intersection on a red light Thursday morning and hit the teen’s Mercedes. The boy has moderate injuries, the officer has minor to moderate injuries.
