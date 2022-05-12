ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim Police ID Homeless Man Killed in Field; Investigation Continuing

By City News Service
 3 days ago
ANAHEIM (CNS) - Anaheim police today identified a homeless man who was found stabbed to death in a field.

Jason Randall Dahl, 53, was found dead about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday near Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue, said Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.

``A passerby called Anaheim P.D. to report a possible deceased subject located in a field,'' Gallacher said. ``Dahl was suffering from at least one stab wound. Detectives believe Dahl had been living in the field.''

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

orangecountytribune.com

Suspect held in stabbing murder

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a homeless Anaheim man. According to APD, homicide detectives have taken in Rolando Echenique, 36, for the stabbing murder of Jason Randall Dahl, 53. Dahl’s body was found Wednesday morning in a field in the area of Phoenix Club Drive and...
