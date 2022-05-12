Anaheim Police ID Homeless Man Killed in Field; Investigation Continuing

Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Anaheim police today identified a homeless man who was found stabbed to death in a field.

Jason Randall Dahl, 53, was found dead about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday near Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue, said Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.

``A passerby called Anaheim P.D. to report a possible deceased subject located in a field,'' Gallacher said. ``Dahl was suffering from at least one stab wound. Detectives believe Dahl had been living in the field.''

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.