Here Is Your Texarkana Live Music Gig Guide

Jelly Roll is having a very, very good week. His new song just hit No. 1 on Billboard and Mediabase airplay charts — uh, no, it's not the country song. "Son of a Sinner" is inside the Country Airplay Top 30 and climbing quickly, but "Dead Man Walking" hit No. 1 on rock radio the morning Mr. Roll swaggered into the Taste of Country Nights studio with an extraordinary amount of slide in his glide. To call Jelly Roll's (real name Jason DeFord) energy contagious would be to undersell the rock and rap veteran's spirit. Those who question his intentions as he makes his first round of introductions with country fans and media are just showing their own bias. The guitars that pull along his new vocal ballad are as authentic as anything heard on country radio today.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO