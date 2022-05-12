ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Everything You Need to Know About The New Food Trucks at Friedman Park Events

By Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food Truck Season is officially here, and this year we are quite fortunate to have even more options to choose from. Newburgh's Friedman Park has a new event this year, and it is the reason we won't have to cook dinner on Thursdays!. Every Week Is Different - Food...

1061evansville.com

Related
KISS 106

Annual Ride for 911 Gives Hope Set for June 18th on Evansville’s East Side

Now that winter's chill is in the rearview and spring is transitioning into summer in the Tri-State, the time motorcycle owners have been waiting for is finally here. The time they can take the cover off their bike, fire up the engine, and rumble their way all around the area with the wind and sun on their face. Most owners don't need a reason to ride. A nice day outside is usually the only excuse they need. However, supporting a great cause while doing what you love is as good of a reason as any.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

10 Strange and Unusual Baits To Use While Fishing In The Evansville Area That Actually Work

You might have some luck catching some "big ones" this year by trying some of these nontraditional/weird baits while fishing in the Evansville area. One of my favorite things to do during the summer is to hit a lake and go fishing. It's an activity you can do with your friends and family or just simply by yourself. Something about getting out on a lake is a great way to de-stress, enjoy life, and have a little excitement whenever you get a bite.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Another Indiana Waterpark Hosting Adult-Only Nights

Here's another excuse to leave the kids with the babysitter for a night so that you can be a kid again at an Indiana waterpark. It seems like there's a lot of demand for adult-only fun at waterparks in Indiana. Earlier this week, we reported that one Indiana waterpark is offering you a few adults-only, after-hours adventures that you might not want to pass up...with adult beverages involved too!
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

PIZZA PRIZE FIGHT: Vote for the Best Pizza Restaurant in the Evansville Area

Pizza may just be the perfect food. It's completely customizable, can feature all the major food groups, and can be eaten while sitting down or while your walking down the street enjoying the day. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes. You can get a small one just for yourself, a medium one to feed you and a friend, a large one to feed your family, or in some cases, extra-large to feed 10 people. Some places even let you buy it by the slice if you don't want to commit to a whole one. There's thin crust, thick crust, deep dish, crust made from cauliflower, etc., etc. Whatever your tastes, it can be made into a pizza. With National Pizza Party Day coming up on Friday, May 20th, now seems like as good of a time as any decide which pizza joint in the Evansville area is doing pies right by letting you vote for your favorite.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
NASHVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Storie’s Restaurant reopens under new ownership

GREENSBURG, IN — An iconic part of the Courthouse Square in Greensburg is back. Storie’s Restaurant, which closed in July 2021 after the Storie family retired, reopened Tuesday on the south side of the square under new ownership. Lewis and Katherine Storie took ownership of Keillor’s Restaurant at...
GREENSBURG, IN
KISS 106

Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen. Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

West Side Nut Club Cruise-In Returns to Evansville’s West Side June 11th

"They just don't make 'em like they used to" is a phrase that gets thrown around quite a bit. Whether it's electronics like televisions, or home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, or dishwashers, as the demand for those products rose over time, companies found more cost-effective materials that allowed them to mass-produce those items in order to make them available to the consumer quicker. More times than not, when one of those items breaks, it's often more cost-efficient to replace it altogether than to just simply repair it. The same could be said for the automobile industry as well. However, some of the reasons behind the changes in that industry, beyond cost-effectiveness, were to create vehicles that were lighter and more aerodynamic to increase speed and fuel efficiency. An unfortunate side effect of those changes was the design of the vehicle themselves. The hard edges and straight lines have been replaced by more curves and rounded edges. Not to take anything away from today's automobile designers, there are quite a few vehicles on the road that definitely have a "sit down, shut up, and hold on because we're going to go fast" look, but there is something about a classic car that's been kept in mint condition that just draws people to it. Even if it only gets five miles per gallon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville’s Willard Library Hosting Annual Book Sale June 4th

Schools across the Tri-State will let out for summer soon, which means you're going to need to find something to keep the kids, and yourself, occupied over the course of the roughly eight-to-ten-week break. How about exploring new worlds, or diving into an intense murder mystery? Maybe a spy thriller, a story of romance, or science fiction and fantasy is more your style? Whatever your taste, you can stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention all summer long during the annual Book Sale at Willard Library in downtown Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Professional headshot event at Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – If you’ve been looking to grow your professional network or just want to get a professional picture done, there’s an event for you! The Elmer Buchta Technology Center is holding an event on May 18 that will go from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. According to the event […]
PETERSBURG, IN
KISS 106

Why Some Dogs Should Go Camping and Some Should Probably Not

It's time to go camping. I hope you have at least made some, if not all of your campground reservations, already. Campsites book up fast. The whole family gets excited when the weather warms up and outdoor activities like camping can begin again. But, as you plan your camping trips, it's a good idea to consider whether a cute, furry, and snuggly member of your family should really go, or not.
PETS
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
