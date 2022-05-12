ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tesla crashes into Ohio convention center, causing at least $250K in damage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXdRA_0fc1u7sO00

COLUMBUS, Oh. — A Tesla crashed on May 4 into a convention center in Ohio, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

WCMH says a driver of a Tesla that crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio last week told Columbus police that he lost control of the car’s brakes. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver from Columbus Green Cabs Inc. was allegedly driving about 70 miles per hour when he lost control.

Witness told police, according to a report obtained by WCMH, that it looked like the car was speeding to get through the yellow light and did not slow down as it approached the building.

WBNS says the crash caused about $250,000 to $300,000 in damage per the Capital Projects Director, Scott Reed.

The driver of the Tesla was cited for the crash for failure to control.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he quickly sprung into action to protect his community. The retired Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect's parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
City
Columbus, OH
WSB Radio

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Radio

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday. The racially motivated attack...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Columbus Green Cabs Inc#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
WSB Radio

One dead, five hurt after plane crash lands on Florida bridge, striking car

MIAMI — A single-engine Cessna with three people aboard crash-landed on a bridge Saturday near Miami, striking an SUV with three people inside. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 lost power around 1 p.m. after departing Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West. The plane attempted to land on the Haulover Inlet bridge and hit an SUV head-on. The plane then flipped and burst into flames, according to The Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, authorities said. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

ATLANTA — (AP) — The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
69K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy