ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

3 things to know for May 12: Jan. 6 panel; Ukraine; Western U.S. fires

By Nicole Bennett
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd3TH_0fc1sPVP00
Election 2022 California FILE - House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at his weekly news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, March 18, 2022. After the GOP seized four Democratic House seats in 2020, Republicans are expecting have even greater gains in November 2022 that could put McCarthy as Speaker of the House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

House investigators said Thursday they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, The Associated Press reports.

The AP’s Clare Jalonick writes that this is an “extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack.” Jalonick adds, “The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.”

The committee has been investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings that the four other lawmakers had with the White House as Trump and his aides conspired how to overturn his defeat.

.

Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russian threats

Finland’s leaders Thursday came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, The AP’s Oleksandr Stashevskyi reports, noting this would be a “historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYrIt_0fc1sPVP00
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War A crater of an explosion after Russian shelling is seen next to a damaged apartment building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) (Andriy Andriyenko)

The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.

“On the ground, meanwhile, Russian forces pounded areas in central and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, as part its offensive to take the vital industrial Donbas region, while Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the country’s northeast,” Stashevskyi adds.

Finland’s president and prime minister announced that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in NATO, the military defense pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.

.

Wind, drought combine to make western U.S. fires unstoppable

The flames of a northern New Mexico wildfire have become unstoppable as the largest blaze in the U.S. burns trees sucked dry of moisture over decades of drought amid a forecast Thursday of more winds expected to fan the blaze, according to wildfire fighting managers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193ThD_0fc1sPVP00
California Wildfires A firefighter works to put at a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez) (Marcio J. Sanchez)

The AP’s Susan Montoya Bryan reports that meanwhile, winds in Southern California sent “embers flying in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday.” More than 20 homes were destroyed, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.

Montoya Bryan adds that the California fire was much smaller than the New Mexico blaze that has burned at least 170 homes, but Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said “drought and climate change have combined to make fires that were once easy to contain extremely dangerous for people and property.”

.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Donald Trump
WSB Radio

McConnell, GOP senators to visit Helsinki amid NATO talks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators are due to visit Helsinki on Monday for talks with Finland's president as the previously neutral Nordic nation bordering Russia seeks NATO membership. McConnell is a staunch supporter of the Western military alliance,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Gop#Republican#The Associated Press#Ap#The White House#Nato#Russian#Kremlin
WSB Radio

McConnell: Finland, Sweden 'important additions' to NATO

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday that Finland and Sweden would be "important additions" to NATO as he led a delegation of GOP senators to the region in a show of support against Russia's aggression. McConnell also called on President Joe Biden to...
FOREIGN POLICY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Russia faces stall in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and a defending country invigorated by its win in a hugely popular pan-European music competition Sunday. Top NATO diplomats, including...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
WSB Radio

Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Fresh off his country's Eurovision win, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed early Sunday to one day host the song contest in the embattled city of Mariupol, which is almost entirely in Russian hands aside from a stalwart group of a few hundred Ukrainian fighters who continue to hold out in a steel factory.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
69K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy