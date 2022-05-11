ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13th Annual Flagstaf Hullabaloo Festival June 4&5

Verde Valley News – On Saturday and Sunday June 4th and 5th the thirteenth annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo presented by Snow Mountain River returns to Wheeler Park in downtown Flagstaff, AZ. Hullabaloo is a community festival and a celebration of summertime. Hullabaloo has been voted “Best Annual Event or Festival” ten times by Arizona Daily Sun and Flagstaff Live readers. Flagstaff Hullabaloo has raised over $130,000 for local non-profits since 2010. This year Hullabaloo will raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff, Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff and Flagstaff Family Food Center.

The Hullabaloo will kick off with the Flagstaff Athletic Club Bike Parade which stages at 9am at City Hall Solar Lot and departs at 9:30am on Saturday June 4th. Joy Cone is sponsoring the kids area and there will also be bungee trampolines, face painting, live art and much more. Live music on the Findlay Toyota Stage from national, regional and local artists will include Grammy-nominated Jamaican dancehall reggae star Sister Carol, hip-hop phenom MURS, Phoenix funk stalwarts Calumet, Tucson-based Sci-Fi Country, Albuquerque ska band The Big Spank, local bluegrass favorites Nolan McKelvey & Muskellunge, Bad Cactus Brass Band, AZ reggae from Tha ‘Yoties, Flagstaff funk icons F-Town Sound, Americana sounds of Jeremiah & The Redeyes and the sublime folk-stylings of Peach Blud. Circus Americana will be performing throughout the weekend and Prescott-based Living Folklore will provide giant puppets, stilt-walkers, clowns and children’s parades. The Waste Management Stage will feature Ballet Folklorico de Colores, Wantanara Drum & Dance, Theatrikids and Suzuki Strings. Flagstaff’s Lumberyard Brewing and Phoenix’s Four Peaks are the official beer sponsors, while Canyon Diablo Distillery and Cutwater Spirits are the official liquor sponsors and great food will be available from some of Arizona’s best local restaurants and food trucks. There will be costume contests hosted by Bookmans with great prizes going to the winners.

Event sponsors include Snow Mountain River Hensley Beverage Company, Lumberyard Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing, Warner’s Nursery, Findlay Toyota (Main Stage Sponsor), Majestic Marketplace (Cup Sponsor), Joy Cone (Kid’s Area Sponsor), Swire Coca-Cola, Canyon Diablo Distillery (Liquor Sponsor), Flagstaff Athletic Club (Bike Parade Sponsor), PrimeLending (Photo Booth Sponsor), Sunwest Bank, Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center of Northern Arizona, Bookmans (Costume Contest Sponsor), Fratelli Pizza, Karma Sushi & Rainbow’s End (VIP Sponsors), Waste Management (Second Stage Sponsor), Performance Staffing, Hotel Monte Vista, Loven Contracting, WT Wealth Management, Allstate Insurance, Natural Grocers, Renewal By Anderson, King Frosch, West USA Realty, Verve Tents & Events (Wristband Sponsor), Peaks Audio, Arizona Music Pro, Niles Radio, North Country Health Center, FLG Tag, and Bearizona.

The event begins on Saturday 6/4 at 10am and will run until 9pm. Sunday 6/5 will run 11am-6pm. The festival is open to all ages. The event is free to the first 250 people with two cans of food to benefit Flagstaff Family Food Center and $15 thereafter. Advanced tickets are available for only $12. VIP tickets are available ($160 two-day pass/$100 Saturday/ $75 Sunday) and include a private entrance, a wonderful tented area with seating and a great view of the stage, four drink tokens per day, tastings from Biffs Bagels, Twin Arrows, Karma Sushi and many more, a VIP bar, on-site masseuses, and VIP bathrooms.

TICKETS ON-SALE NOW! Tickets are available at Majestic Marketplace (601 E Piccadilly Dr #95), Rainbow’s End(12 E Route 66) online at www.flaghulla.com.

