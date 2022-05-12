ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Top 12 things to do in Indy this weekend: May 13-15

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAGUq_0fc1qGsW00

Broad Ripple Art Fair Art

After a two-year hiatus, the 50th Broad Ripple Art Fair will take over the Indianapolis Art Center, located at 820 E. 67th St, this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, nearly 15,000 people are expected to pack the outdoor festival to explore the artwork of 150 artists from across the United States and enjoy live music from Indy artists like Rob Dixon, Pavel Polanco Safadit, Bahiri Asad, and more. Of course, there will also be food.

According to a release from the Indianapolis Art Center, the art fair is now a "sophisticated anchor" in Indy.

“In celebration of the 50th anniversary, we’ll have a memory wall where people can share their art fair memories and take new ones with them,” Mark Williams, the president of the Indianapolis Art Center, wrote. “We’ve already received memories from the family of the originator of the art fair, Marjorie Beal, and we’re eager to reconnect with others who were involved in the early years.”

Tickets are $25 for a one-day pass.

Photo Provided: Indianapolis Art Center
The Broad Ripple Art Fair was first launched in 1971. According to the Indianapolis Art Center, it started with about 100 artists who displayed their work on fences, curbs, and card tables. It spanned only a few blocks of the canal in, of course, Broad Ripple.

Valerie June Music

On Sunday, Grammy-nominated artist Valerie June is scheduled to play at the HIFI Annex in Fountain Square.

The Memphis, Tennessee native is known for her sounds of folk, blues, gospel, soul, and country.

Tickets are $30 for the all-ages show starting at 7 p.m.

Greetings from Austria Music

Guest conductor David Danzmayr and violinist Stefan Jackiw will perform alongside the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) on Friday and Saturday evening in a set titled Greetings From Austria .

The program will incorporate Erich Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, and Symphony No. 5 by Gustav Mahler.

A release for the show states:

" Korngold’s Violin Concerto, dedicated to the wife of his childhood mentor, Gustav Mahler, is awash in Hollywood memories, having been used in a variety of film scores over the years, and soloist Stefan Jackiw plays with a skill that combines musical poetry and sensitivity. Listeners are sure to leave humming familiar tunes. Austrian conductor David Danzmayr takes us on the journey of Mahler’s portrayal of love to his wife, Alma, through the Adagietto movement in the robust Fifth Symphony. "

Tickets are anywhere from $10 to $90 for an 8 p.m. showing on Friday and a 5:30 p.m. start time on Saturday.

Bike Party Sports

WRTV Photo: Erin Kirby
A look at one of the mingling stops for the Friday Bike Party Indianapolis meet-ups.

Looking to get out, be active, and meet like-minded people in the city?

Every second Friday of the month, Bike Party Indianapolis rides seven to 11 miles. It's a free social event open to anyone with a working bike. The group incorporates three stops along the route for mingling, as well.

This Friday's Bike Party starts at 7 p.m. at the Indianapolis City Market.

Tinkerfest Kids

On Saturday, Tinkerfest takes over the Indiana State Museum. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be more than 15 interactive activity stations set up for visitors of all ages to take part in designing, building, creating, coding, and more. Tickets are $11 for children and $16 for adults.

Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome Movie

It's Vintage Movie Night at Garfield Park Arts Center on Saturday.

The 1947 film " Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome " starts playing at 8 p.m. in the main gallery. Tickets are $5.

Indy Summer Farmers Market Shop

Christopher Furlong

Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale at a shop.

The Indy Summer Farmers Market is back every Wednesday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the market is hosted on the near east side, located at 2236 E. 10th St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Steel Magnolias Theater

It's opening weekend for "Steel Magnolias" at the Indiana Repertory Theatre downtown. The IRT is wrapping up its 2021-22 season with Robert Harlin's off-Broadway hit inspired by the blockbuster movie.

The play's showtime is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. The show runs through June 5 at various times. Tickets start at $25 .

Indy Pride Rainbow 5K Sports

WRTV Archive: Haleigh Hoffman
Here's a photo from the Pups of Circle City Pride in years past.

Indy Pride's Rainbow 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, starting at 7 a.m.

The run is one of the many ways Indy Pride has offered to the LGBTQ community to show their pride in Indianapolis. Registration is available through Friday.

Live at the Orange Bridge Music

The Girl Called Books will be performing at the Orange Bridge on Friday. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Big Bounce America Family

Photo Provided: Big Bounce America
A woman runs up "The Giant" inflatable bounce house.

This weekend, the world's biggest bounce house will be set up at the Waterman's Family Farm.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Big Bounce America will have four massive inflatables — " The World's Largest Bounce House ," the " Sport Slam ," " The Giant ," and " airSPACE " — set up at the Waterman's Farm, located at 7010 E. Raymond St.

Tickets allow for three hours of jumping, in which there are also sessions. These specific sessions are broken into toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults-only sessions.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour Podcast

On Friday (the 13th!), the Last Podcast on the Left stops at Old National Centre to talk about all things horror.

Starting at 9 p.m., Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects for a live audience. Topics include Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased for anywhere from $25 to $50.

Inside Indy : Events | Places | Food

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

Comments / 0

Related
indyschild.com

The World’s Largest Bounce House will be in Indianapolis this Weekend

UPDATE: A second weekend has been added to Indianapolis. The world’s biggest bounce house will now be in Indianapolis May 14-15 AND May 20-22. The Big Bounce America, home of the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, will be bouncing into Indianapolis on May 14-15 & 20-22 and will be located at Waterman Family Farm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indy Pride Festival Organizers Hope to Reclaim Crowds After COVID

INDIANAPOLIS–One of the state’s largest festivals is back after two years. The Indy Pride Festival will be held in June in downtown Indianapolis, and includes music from local and national artists and the Indy Pride Parade. It’s also likely the only time you’ll see cops wearing shorts and t-shirts for uniforms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
visitmadison.org

Movie Magic in Madison, Indiana

Did you know that Madison has a history of being the backdrop for several short films and movies? Back in the 1940s, Madison, Indiana, was chosen by the U.S. Office of War Information during World War II as the site to shoot a short film depicting “everyday life” in America called The Town. The film showcases various aspects of day-to-day life including classrooms, the Farmers Market, different professions, and more. This film presents Madison as the “model American town where citizens embodied American ideals and values” (The Town). You can watch the short film here:
MADISON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Memphis, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
My 1053 WJLT

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

7 Quirky and Unique Playgrounds in Indianapolis

Indianapolis is home to hundreds of playgrounds. However, there are a select few that stand out. These playgrounds have unique features that children love and adults appreciate. If you are looking for a fun and quirky playground to take your kids, check out this list of unique Indianapolis playgrounds. 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Zebrowski
Person
Valerie June
Person
Gustav Mahler
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
WBKR

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
INDIANA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Art Gallery#Poetry#Things To Do
WTHR

Strawberry Festival returning to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report of the Strawberry Festival returning in September 2021 after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The 56th Annual Strawberry Festival is returning to Monument Circle this summer. Hosted by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

MIBOR identifies top six companies buying Indiana homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Private companies are buying more homes across the nation and in Central Indiana. MIBOR Realtor Association tells 13 Investigates it’s identified six national and international companies that are doing most of the investment buying locally. MIBOR said it is currently looking at federal and state records...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Drag queen crowned prom king at Indiana high school

The category is high school prom king realness. When Cristian Hernandez was named prom king of his Indiana high school, the 18-year-old senior — standing next to his four suit-wearing competitors — barely missed a beat before strutting down the red carpet in a black sequined gown, blond wig and feather boa to collect his crown.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana Railway Line Acquired

Louisville & Indiana Railroad, an affiliate of Chicago-based Anacostia Rail Holdings Co., has acquired the former Southern Indiana Railway, a short line located in the Jeffersonville. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition, noting that with the railway out of service, no...
INDIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Fanchon Stinger Leaving Fox 59: Who Is the Indianapolis Anchor?

Fanchon Stinger is bidding farewell to the news studio after three decades. The veteran anchor announced her retirement from Fox59 and broadcasting in April and wrapped her last day on Tuesday. Her work has made her a beloved member of the Indianapolis community, who doesn’t want to see her go. Fortunately, Stinger will continue to help the local community as she always has. We look back on this Emmy-winning journalist’s outstanding career in this Fanchon Stinger wiki.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy