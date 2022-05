ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frustration and concern are growing in Arlington over the new interchange being built at Interstate 30 and State Highway 360.The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023, but this week, a TXDOT spokesman issued a statement that said the project's timeline would be revised. "Construction schedule revisions for the $264 million dollar project are currently underway with all the project partners, and we expect an updated timeline soon." A different spokesman said Friday afternoon that he couldn't provide any more details.At nearby Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar, Manager Manuel Gutierrez said, "I wish it was...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO