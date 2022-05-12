San Diego State Basketball to Welcome Transfers Micah Parrish, Darrion Trammell

Viejas Arena. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State’s basketball program has added two transfers, a guard and a forward, for the upcoming season.

Head coach Brian Dutcher announced the signings of Micah Parrish, a highly regarded defender, and Darrion Trammell, a two-time all-Western Athletic Conference honoree, this week.

Parrish, a 6-6, 194-pound wing, has spent the last two seasons at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. Trammell, a 5-10, 165-pound guard, played the last two seasons for Seattle U. Both are immediately eligible to compete for the Aztecs.

Over two seasons at Oakland, in the Horizon League, Parrish averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in almost 32 minutes per game. He shot 48.4% from the floor and 76.2% from the line.

Last year, the Michigan native started in all 30 contests for Oakland. He averaged 12.1 points, 6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists in 34.3 minutes per game.

Over his two seasons in Seattle, Trammell averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals in just under 35 minutes per game. He shot 40.6% from the floor and 84% from the line.

The Marin City native scored a career-best 39 in his final game for the Redhawks in this year’s WAC tournament. He also surpassed the 1,000-career point plateau in that game.

In 2021-22, his 17.3 points per game led Seattle U and ranked fifth in the WAC. His 82.1% free-throw shooting topped the Redhawks.

Parrish and Trammell join several other newcomers. TCU transfer Jaedon LaDee, who sat out last season, redshirt freshman Demarshay Johnson Jr., as well as incoming freshmen Miles Byrd and Elijah Saunders are other new faces.

The Aztecs finished last season with a 23-9 record and reached the Mountain West championship game for the fifth straight year. The team, seeded No. 8 in the NCAA tournament, fell to Creighton in an overtime heartbreaker.