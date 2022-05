JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four Florida men are facing charges after allegedly staging robberies while dressed as police officers. Reginald Roberts, 22, Nathaniel Keith Carr, 28, Daniel Jackson, 29, and Chrishawn De’Earl Butler, 22, are all facing charges for conspiracy, robbery and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence. If the men are convicted, they could all face a maximum of life in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO