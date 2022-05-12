ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WI

Taylor County Woman Appears in Court for the Death of Her Toddler

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Taylor County woman charged for the death of her toddler hit by a train appeared in Taylor County Court. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, at the end of June a 2-year-old child was hit by a...

cwbradio.com

Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man found dead was victim of homicide

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help as the homicide investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues. Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 am this morning, where they discovered 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed. Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who was...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deaths of dogs found in bags near Ice Age Trail was accidental, owner won’t be charged, sheriff’s office says

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. — The owner of two pit bulls whose bodies were found inside garbage bags in the Town of Verona earlier this week will not face criminal charges, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The agency said the dogs’ owner came forward voluntarily and that their deaths were accidental. Details about the exact nature of their...
VERONA, WI
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WausauPilot

Weston man who blamed OWI crash on dog gets 2 years

A 58-year-old Wausau-area man will spend two years in prison after being convicted Thursday of his sixth drunken driving charge. Police say Lewis Rosa Jr. crashed his vehicle into a ditch while driving home from a tavern. According to court documents, Rosa told police his dog, named Dean Martin, jumped into the passenger compartment, which caused him to miss a turn and drive into the ditch near the intersection of Kramer Lane and Ross Avenue in Weston. Rosa, of Weston, was discovered at about 11:30 p.m. on June 24 walking away from his Grand Prix with a 24-pack of beer in his hand, police said.
WESTON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI

TOWN OF WEBSTER Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after a crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Clifford Holmes of La Farge was traveling Eastbound on Bloomingdale Road near West Salem Ridge Road, in the Town of Webster, when Holmes lost control of the vehicle.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing drug and gun related charges. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Barron County Sheriff Investigates Suspicious Death Of Nicole Bohannon

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say a 24-year-old woman is dead, and are treating her death as suspicious. The Barron County Sheriff’ Department says deputies responded to a hospital for an unresponsive woman on Friday, who was pronounced dead. She was identified as Nicole Bohannon, and a possible factor in her death was a drug overdose. A man was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. After Bohannon’s death, officers executed a search warrant at the 2500 block of 8 1/4 Avenue, and recovered several drug-related items. The case remains under investigation by the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
newschannel20.com

Man who died after medical incident at jail identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Hoopeston man who died after he suffered a medical incident at the Iroquois County Jail has been identified. The Iroquois County Coroner says 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at the jail Thursday morning. Solis was wanted on an...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WausauPilot

Wausau man arrested on 5th OWI charge hours after 4th OWI arrest

A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police: Man found passed out in driver’s seat of vehicle with guns, drugs inside

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 30-year-old Madison man early Saturday morning after reportedly finding him passed out in a vehicle downtown with guns and drugs inside. In a news release Thursday afternoon, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers saw a running vehicle in the 200 block of Gilman Street just after 1:20 a.m. Saturday. When they went over to the vehicle, they found Albert Hardy passed out in the driver’s seat.
MADISON, WI
KMOV

Woman pleads guilty to throwing child at North County daycare

CLAYTON (KMOV) - A 30-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday to charges that she threw a toddler across the room at a daycare facility in Vinita Park. Wilma Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury. In February 2019. Brown was working at...
CLAYTON, MO
winonaradio.com

Local Authorities Respond to Shots Fired at Buffalo County Bar

BUFFALO TWP., Wis. (KWNO)-Authorities responded to a hold-up alarm and shots fired call at a Buffalo County tavern early Friday morning. A press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says 26-year-old Shakuur Kroll and 21-year-old Artanya Engel, both of Black River Falls, Wis, were jailed on suspicion of Operating a Firearm While under the influence of an intoxicant, Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless driving by endangering safety.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Curtiss Man Sentenced for 10th OWI

A Curtiss man has been sentenced for possession and 10th OWI. According to court records, in December of last year, authorities received a report of a truck in the ditch in the Town of Hoard at the intersection of Center Road and Romadka Avenue. When authorities arrived, the truck had...
CLARK COUNTY, WI

