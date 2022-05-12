WCCLS: Puppet shows, butterfly talks and more at libraries

From STEM workshops to death cafés, Washington County libraries have something for everyone, from May 12.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Beaverton

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE — Laugh, sing and dance along with a show by Penny's Puppet Productions from 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 14. For all ages. In-person.

GRANDMA'S ROSES — Attend a screening of Jordan Thierry's film, "Grandma's Roses," that focuses on the stories of grandmothers who have faced, and worked to overcome, discrimination, from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 14. For adults. In-person. The film screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmaker, local community leaders and grandmothers.

DREAMERS, LEADERS & LEGENDS — Learn about and celebrate Maya Lin from 4-4:45 p.m. Monday, May 16. Grades K-5. Virtual. Participants will read a book, explore her history and create art. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

STICKER CIRCUITS — Make an interactive LED greeting card or artwork from 4-5 p.m. Monday, May 16. Grades 6-8. In-person. This program is presented by the Oregon State University Extension Service. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

LGBTQ2S+ DEATH CAFÉ — Talk about death and dying in an inclusive space from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. For adults who identify as LGBTQ2S+. Virtual. This program is presented in partnership with Washington County Disability, Aging & Veteran Services and SAGE Friendly House. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

NORTHWEST LOCAL AUTHOR FAIR — Meet up to 36 local authors at the library from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. For all ages. In-person. Titles by featured authors will be for sale, and there will be a free raffle for a bundle of books by local writers. No registration required.

EMOJI PAPER SQUISHIES — Sign up to receive a take-and-make kit and you'll receive a video instruction link to complete the craft on your own time Friday, May 27. Grades 3-6. Kits will be available for pickup at the library after registering. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

Bethany

15325 N.W. Central Drive, Suite J-8

HAIYAN INTERNATIONAL DANCE ACADEMY — Join Haiyan International Dance Academy and International Performing Arts for an afternoon of dance choreography and music from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, May 14. All ages. In-person. This program will be held at the Bethany Library Annex, 4888 N.W. Bethany Blvd.

CHILDREN, CULTURE AND EMPATHIC CURIOSITY — Learn ways to monitor your own reactions while engaging with a child's cultural curiosities in a manner that is dynamic, fluid and builds relationships, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. For parents and guardians. Virtual. This program is presented by Joseph M. Barron, a licensed clinical psychologist and father of two biracial children. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

TEEN GAME NIGHT — Compete in the library's "Super Smash Bros." tournament or play console games on the Nintendo Switch, Wii or GameCube, from 6-7:30 p.m Friday, May 13. Ages 11-18. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

MANAGING DEBT AFTER COLLEGE — Learn how to take a realistic look at post-college living expenses, understand loan restructuring and consolidation options, create a budget for post-college life, and set long-term financial goals, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12. For adults and teens. Presented by Financial Beginnings Oregon. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

HULA DANCE CELEBRATION — Celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month with a hula dance demonstration by Lisa Chang from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14. For all ages. In-person.

WINE BOTTLE HUMMINGBIRD FEEDER — Celebrate Mother's Day by transforming a wine bottle into a hummingbird feeder with your mom, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. For adults. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

UGLY ART — Create the worst art you can think of from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Grades 6-12. In-person. Offered in English and Spanish. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

GAMES, FRIENDS & FUN — Enjoy an hour of games, friends and fun at the library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26. For adults. In-person. Games will be provided by the library. No registration required.

HOME ALONE — Get ready to laugh out loud with this month's Family Movie Day selection, 1990's "Home Alone," screening at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

MAGNETIC SLIME — Make some magnetic slime at this STEAM workshop from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Ages 5-10 with adult support. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

VIRTUAL DEATH CAFÉ — Discuss death, dying, end of life and more in a safe, supportive, confidential space from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 21. For adults. Virtual. Presented in partnership with Washington County Disability, Aging and Veteran Services. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

LGBTQ+ VETERANS PRIDE — Hear the experiences of local LGBTQ+ veterans from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 21. For adults. Virtual. This program is presented in partnership with Washington County Disability, Aging, and Veteran Services and Our Bold Voices. Registration required at bit.ly/3P4TK7U.

USED BOOK SALE — Find your next favorite book from Thursday, June 2, through Saturday, June 4, as the Friends of the Forest Grove Library hosts its used book sale. Books will be available for sale in the Rogers Meeting Room during library hours. On the last day of the sale, there will be a $5 per bag deal. For more information, visit fglibraryfriends.org.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

BLANK BOOKS — Pick up a blank book from the library every Saturday in May and fill it with whatever you want. For all ages. Writing and drawing prompts provided. Books are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

HISTORY WALKING TOUR — Come learn about the history of the Garden Home area on a walk along the Fanno Creek Trail, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 14. Families welcome. This walk covers a 1.2-mile section of trail for a total of 2.4 miles. It will be held rain or shine. Participants should wear good walking shoes and dress in layers for warmth and rain protection. Presented in partnership with the Garden Home History Project. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Hillsboro

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

BEGINNER'S CHINESE CALLIGRAPHY — Learn how to hold a brush, write basic strokes and write standing from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, or 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. The May 12 program is for kids and younger teens. The May 17 program is geared toward adults and older teens. Virtual. Presented by Jojo Liu, calligraphy artist and board member of the San Francisco Chinese Arts Association. Supplies can be picked up at the library in May before the classes on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

CHASING LOCATIONS — Explore practical strategies for tracking down your ancestors' whereabouts, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 14. For adults. Virtual. Genealogical researcher Pam Vestal is the featured speaker. Find meeting information online at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

EVERYONE CAN COOK! — Make chicken pot pie and a side with help from the library from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. For all ages. Virtual. Registrants will receive a list of ingredients before the session. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

HENNA WORKSHOP — Learn about the history and cultural significance of henna and receive a henna cone and basic designs to practice, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. For all ages. In-person. This program will be held at the Jessie Mays Community Center, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

MILESTONES — Bring writing tools and expect a lively, fun atmosphere with positive feedback as author Marie Buckley leads a warm-up exercise and thematic writing session from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 22. For adults. In-person. No registration required.

BEGINNER'S CHINESE CALLIGRAPHY CLASS — Learn about this beautiful and ancient writing style from California-based art instructor Jojo Liu from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. For adults and teens. Virtual. Registrants can pick up a free starter kit from the library starting Sunday, May 15. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Tigard

13500 S.W. Hall Blvd.

MONARCH BUTTERFLY HABITAT — Learn about monarch butterflies and conservation efforts from Ida Galash from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 15. For adults. Virtual. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

CITIZEN ACTIVISM 101 — Learn about citizen activism, advocacy, tools and strategies for engaging with government, lobbying and tracking the legislative process, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 19. For adults and teens. Virtual. This is a repeat of a popular program presented by civics educator Donna L. Cohen. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

GROW YOUR OWN FLOWERS — Pick up a take-and-plant kit from Sunday, May 22, through Wednesday, May 25. For kids. First come, first served at the library. Video instructions are included with the kit.

TELLING REAL LIFE STORIES IN COMICS — Learn how to tell true stories through the medium of comics from journalist Sarah Mirk, from 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, May 22. For adults and teens. Virtual. No drawing skills or previous experience is needed. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

HOW TO GO SOLAR — Have your questions answered about how grid-tied solar energy and battery systems work, what incentives are available, and how you can take the first step to adding solar and/or battery storage to your home and business, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26. For adults. Virtual. This program is co-hosted by Solar Oregon and made possible with support from the Energy Trust of Oregon. Registration required at bit.ly/3P5UKIV.

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

LIGHTS! CAMERA! MURDER! — Join the library for a murder mystery night from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 13. For teens. In-person. Participants will be assigned a character. Costumes encouraged. Food will be available. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

GARDENING FOR NUTRITION AND SENSIBILITY — Learn the history of agriculture, how to improve the nutrition of your food through gardening, and gardening practices for success in the Pacific Northwest, 3-4 p.m. Saturday, May 14. For adults. In-person. Presented by Neighbors Nourishing Communities.

MAKE YOUR OWN SEED PAPER — Learn how to embed flower, vegetable or herb seeds in paper that will sprout and grow when planted, from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. For adults. In-person. All materials will be provided. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

MAKERX TOOLS — Learn how to use MakerX equipment in the library makerspace from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. For adults and teens. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

TEEN MAKE STUFF — Create awesome things in the makerspace after hours, 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 27. Grades 6-12. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

