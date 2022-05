One of the coolest things I’ve done in my career was being the on-field emcee for the Lansing Lugnuts. How could you not love getting paid to watch baseball at field level and entertain fans on the field in between innings with some of the ol classics like “Go Nuts For Donuts” or the “Dizzy ‘I hope you don’t puke’ Bat Race.” True story, fans puked sometimes on the field during their duels. Sometimes they may have sprained an ankle or broken a bone in the spirit of competition. These situations were few and far between, thankfully!

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO