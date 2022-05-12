ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ella Mai is trying to inject the romance back into R&B

Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, it was nearly impossible to escape the infectious, syrupy-sweet sentimentality of Ella Mai’s Grammy-winning hit, “Boo’d Up,” from her eponymous debut album. The brainchild of songwriter Joelle James – while a bit of a slow burn from its initial release in February 2017 – was a serendipitous harmony of...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige "Loves The State Of R&B," Names SZA, Ari Lennox, Ella Mai & More

Over the weekend, Mary J. Blige hosted her inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta, a partnership with Live Nation Urban and Pepsi. The event was the talk of the town as it featured special guests Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Omerettà The Great, Kiana Ledé, and more, but aside from the star-studded appearances, Blige once again spoke about her journey. Over the last few years, the Queen of Hip Hip-Soul has become even more transparent about learning to accept and love herself, especially after her highly-publicized divorce.
ATLANTA, GA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Reign Supreme at the Met Gala

The queen and king have entered the building. On May 2, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Gracing the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kaavia's parents posed for photos and looked fabulous for the "Gilded Glamour" event. Union wore a silver Atelier Versace dress that featured a plunging neckline; a long, white feathered train; and a red, embellished flower wrapped around her waist. Wade opted for a modern, regal look in a white Versace suit adorned with gold buttons and a large brooch. He commanded attention with his open blazer and shirtless look as he carried a black Versace walking stick and wore a Vacheron Constantin watch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Beyonce
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Fantasia Barrino
Person
Ashanti
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Ella Mai
Essence

Mary J. Blige Shut Down State Farm Arena Method Man, City Girls, Chaka Khan And More

The concert took place after the singer's inaugural Strength of a Woman Summit in Atlanta. The Strength of A Woman Concert Series closed out Saturday night with a bang at State Farm Arena in Atlanta providing a night of nostalgia, emotion, and feel-good moments. The line-up featured eights acts ranging from City Girls to Chaka Khan. Khan was among the headliners alongside Mary J. Blige and surprise performers Ella Mai, Usher, Summer Walker, and Jermaine Dupri.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Dj
thesource.com

Benzino Says 50 Cent “Crossed a Line” by Offering Coi Leray a TV Role

Benzino has found that someone else has crossed a line. After saying Shauna Brooks did the same, and threatening her, Benzino is back to once again attack 50 Cent. In the middle of Benzino’s beef with his daughter Coi Leray, 50 Cent offered Leray a chance to star in one of his TV shows, which elated the young star. “GLG!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO” Coi Leray wrote.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Lil Keed death: Rapper who worked with Travis Scott and Young Thug dies, aged 24

Rapper Lil Keed has died, aged 24.The Atlanta-based music star, real name Raqhid Render, had previously worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Young Thug.A cause of death has not been revealed.He released his most recent album, Trapped on Cleveland 3, in 2020. Lil Keed’s first two records were 2018’s Trapped on Cleveland 2 and Keed Talk To ‘Em.A third, titled Long Live Mexico, followed in 2019.The news of Lil Keed’s death was announced by his brother, Lil Gotit, on social media.“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy’ [sic]” he wrote.Lil Keed was due to perform in North Carolina on Saturday (14 May).He is survied by his daughter, Naychur. Read More The number of injuries linked to Astroworld festival has been confirmedTravis Scott to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards after ‘demand’ from P DiddyTravis Scott plays first live public show since Astroworld tragedy
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Suggests Gunna Is Going To Snitch Following Young Slime Life RICO Indictment

6ix9ine’s social media behavior is so predictable at this point it’s nearly comical. If a fellow rapper is experiencing a hardship, expect 6ix9ine to pop up like a pesky whack-a-mole. Case in point, the controversial rapper decided to troll Gunna on Tuesday (May 10), just hours after he was named in a 56-page indictment from Fulton County prosecutors.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Get Married in His New ‘D.M.B.’ Music Video?

If you’re lucky enough to date—let alone have a child with—Rihanna, dedicating a music video to pay homage to your epic romance is the least you can do. And that’s exactly what A$AP Rocky did. With the release of his new single “D.M.B.” (short for dats mah bish), the Harlem-born rapper debuted accompanying visuals starring his superstar girlfriend as they romp around New York together, dressed to the nines and so in love.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy