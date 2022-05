WATERBURY — Probate Judge Peter Mariano was sentenced to one year in jail but served just four days for three drunken-driving charges and driving with a suspended license. Mariano pleaded guilty to two counts of operating under the influence as a first offender and second degree reckless endangerment after Mariano’s attorney Mark Ouellette and attorney Jacqueline McMahon from the Office of the Chief’s State’s Attorney reached a disposition at Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO