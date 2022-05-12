ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Green has advice for young Sixers going into do or die Game 6

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers have their backs against the wall on Thursday as they host the Miami Heat in Game 6. Either their season ends Thursday or they rally, survive and force a Game 7 in Miami.

The Sixers have been in this situation before. They were down 3-2 in the semifinals in both 2019 and 2021. They won Game 6 both times.

Danny Green was on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and lost that Game 6 to the Sixers before they won Game 7 on the Kawhi Leonard shot. Green was with the Sixers in 2021 even though he wasn’t able to play in the Game 6 with the Atlanta Hawks due to injury.

“Just fighting every minute,” said Green. “Every possession matters and giving it your all. We’re in a home building this time. Last year, they were on the road so they can do it on the road, we can definitely do it in our home building and make it happen.”

Being in the league for 13 years, Green has seen a lot in the NBA. He has seen almost every scenario one can see in the playoffs. It’s why he has three rings, and he has been a big contributor throughout his career. He understands what the Sixers are dealing with right now and it will be on them to battle through.

“Take it one game at a time,” he said. “After we win at home, we got to go on the road and try to do it again, but tonight (Thursday) we have to focus on being in this being in the moment, embracing it, and getting a win.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

