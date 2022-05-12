ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Viral TikTok Highlights Crystal-Clear Waters At One Texas Lake

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AP3L1_0fc1WenI00
Photo: Getty Images

One viral TikTok highlights a little bit of Texas' natural beauty, reported My San Antonio .

The viral video shows the crystal-clear waters of Canyon Lake, which sits just an hour north of San Antonio in Comal County. The lake is known for its outdoor recreation options, such as hiking, parks, swimming, boating, and picnicking.

The TikTok , posted by user txvacation , has already received over 2.7 million views and 335,000 likes. The short video shows someone dipping a clear glass bottle into the lake water. When the bottle is brought out of the lake, you can see just how perfectly clear the lake water is.

The caption reads, "Not all of #texas has brown #water."

Check out the video below:

@txvacation

The most popular #lake in #Texas ( 📍 location in #video ) 🔥 #tx #water #lakelife #lakeday #travelthrowback #travelbuckletlist #traveltiktok #travel

♬ Ocean Eyes - Astronomyy Remix - Billie Eilish

The TikTok users also uses their page to highlight other beautiful areas in Texas, such as Jacob's Well, Lake Travis, Rockport Beach, and Stokes Park. Check out those videos by clicking here .

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Hottest start to any May on record in much of Texas

TEXAS — The calendar says May but it sure feels a lot more like July across the Lone Star State as we venture into the second weekend of an early summer heat wave. Early summer heat wave continues to grip the Lone Star State. Hottest start to any May...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Canyon Lake, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
County
Comal County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Travis#Viral Video
CBS Austin

Texas woman issues warning after botched microblading procedure

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas woman is raising eyebrows after her eyebrow procedure went wrong. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond, outside of Houston, is speaking out and warning others following her “beyond embarrassing” microblading experience. On a Facebook post, Crystal shared she had gone to get her eyebrows microbladed...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Just Minutes From Mexico This Edinburg, TX Home Looks Like a Resort

When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hiking
Texas Monthly

How a Kid From San Antonio’s South Side Came to Run Hermès

The president and CEO of Hermès Americas wants a chorizo-and-egg taco but is worried about spilling it on his silk tie. It’s a Friday morning in late April, and Robert Chavez has just walked from his hotel in downtown Austin to the luxury brand’s new boutique on South Congress Avenue, passing the Veracruz All Natural taco window along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Real estate outlook for Texas and beyond through 2022

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decisions an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, let's turn to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for spring, summer, and beyond for our area and nationally. Jessica Lautz, VP of Demographics and Behavioral Insights with the National Association of Realtors is joining us with more.
AUSTIN, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy