The days after the release of the NFL schedule has traditionally been a time for Dallas Cowboys fans to bemoan the inequities inflicted on their team. There was the stretch around Thanksgiving they have faced for several years when they have been scheduled to play consecutive Thursdays as a sop to Thursday Night Football, awkward placement of the bye week, and going into games with less rest than their opponents. 2022 is different. That TNF game has been separated from the Thanksgiving one, the bye is in a good place, and Dallas is facing more teams with less time to prepare than the other way around.

