ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Plan your weekend: No shortage of fun events on schedule in Jackson this weekend

By Kiara Fleming, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCnJw_0fc1RF1s00

Jackson is known for numerous fun events, festivals, food spots and epic night life.

Below is a round up of events people can enjoy this weekend:

Dinosaur Train: The Exhibit

Families can visit the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson to experience MCM’s newest exhibit Dinosaur Train.

When: Ongoing through Sept. 4

Where: Mississippi Children's Museum, 2145 Museum Blvd., Jackson

Admission: $10 general admission. Free for members

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays.

Purchase tickets here .

A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration

African American artists examine the profound impact of the Great Migration on the social and cultural life of the United States. Events are scheduled throughout the run of the exhibit that ends Sept. 11. Registration is required for all closing week events and will be available soon on msmuseumart.org.

When: May 12- Sept. 11

Where: Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 South Lamar St., Jackson

Admission: Curator tours are free.

Time: 7 p.m.

Exhibition: The World of Marty Stuart

The World of Marty Stuart exhibition showcases over 300 pieces of Stuart's own personal country music memorabilia.

When : Ongoing through Dec. 31

Where: Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North St., Jackson

Admission: Included with museum admission

Time: The Two Museums' hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The Museums are closed on Mondays.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. Grand Opening

Fertile Ground Beer Co. officially opens its doors to the community.

When: May 13-14

Where: Fertile Ground Beer. Co., 800 Manship St., Jackson

Admission: Free

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PARKING: Parking will be available in the brewery's north parking lot in addition to the Baptist and The Manship parking garages adjacent to the brewery.

District Thursdays (Weekly March- May)

Live music outside on The District's central green space every week.

When: March through the month of May

Where: The District at Eastover, 1250 Eastover Drive, Jackson

Admission: Free

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fzfx_0fc1RF1s00

Seeds of Spring — A Children's Series

Celebrate spring with a different story and "make and take" crafts.

When: May 14

Where: Eudora Welty House & Garden, 1109 Pinehurst, Jackson

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

52nd Annual Gibbs-Green Commemoration

The Margaret Walker Center will hosts its 52nd annual Gibbs-Green Memorial Commemoration that honors the lives of the late James Green and Philip Gibbs, two young men who lost their lives in a shooting tragedy on May 15, 1970, at Jackson State University.

More: 'All hell broke loose': Memories still vivid of Jackson State shooting 50 years ago

When: May 15

Where: Jackson State University, Gibbs-Green Memorial Plaza, 1400 John R. Lynch St. Jackson

Admission: Free

Time : 11 a.m. to Noon

All events will be starting this weekend in May!

Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.ganett.com. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @Ki_dajournalist

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Plan your weekend: No shortage of fun events on schedule in Jackson this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Brooks and Dunn reschedules show due to inclement weather

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brooks and Dunn rescheduled its show at the Brandon Amphitheater to Saturday, August 6. The band made the announcement on Twitter, saying in part, “safety is our number one priority.”. If you purchased tickets to the Reboot 2022 Tour, Brooks and Dunn says you can...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.  The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland. “The combination […]
JACKSON, MS
deltadailynews.com

Pour Mississippi Beer And Music Festival Saturday In Cleveland

This weekend, get ready for Pour Mississippi Beer and Music Festival!. Come out with the Keep Cleveland Boring crew and sample beers from nearly twenty breweries!. Front Porch Brew (Homebrew) This 21+ event is held on the south end of the downtown walking track in Cleveland, and features food trucks,...
CLEVELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, MS
Baton Rouge Business Report

D’s Southern Soul Café owner Deborah Dickerson’s food is ‘off the chain’

She won them over with her chitterlings. Last year, Deborah Dickerson, a Plaquemine soul food restaurant owner and music lover, reached out to Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival founder and bluesman Henry Turner Jr. to learn more about his efforts to preserve soul food culture. The two got to talking, and before Turner knew it, Dickerson had offered to bring 150 pounds of chitterlings to the festival’s pre-party.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WWL

Ellis Marsalis memorial planned for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A memorial service and second line parade will be held in honor of famed New Orleans jazz musician Ellis Marsalis this Sunday, May 15. The memorial comes more than two years after Marsalis died due to complications from COVID at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLBT

Residents want burned abandoned west Jackson hotel demolished

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A burned abandoned hotel is raising the concerns of west Jackson residents. The former Hotel O near Highway 80 and Ellis Avenue has been the site of several fires and is now being occupied by the homeless. Not only is it an eyesore for residents, it’s...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Gibbs
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV.com

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers...
PEARL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Jackson State#Mcm#Jackson Admission#Time#American#Mississippi Museum Of Art#Mississippi Museums
WTOK-TV

Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly was a family affair. Commandre Cole, his son, Ja’Coby Cole, and daughter, Iesha Gully, all received their diplomas in education. Iesha currently works at Northeast Elementary. Ja’Coby works at Oakland Heights Elementary and Commandre is employed by Northwest Middle School.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
wtva.com

Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey Gee from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado. He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
TUTWILER, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Calls in Sallis Area on Friday

7:33 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4211 in the Sallis area when a homeowner was alerted to an unwanted person on their property. 9:12 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 12 East near the Yockanookany Wildlife Refuge. No injuries were reported.
SALLIS, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

CHRIS LOVE TAKES OVER AT GERMANTOWN AS BOYS BASKETBALL COACH, WANTS TO TURN PROGRAM INTO WINNER LIKE HE DID AT VELMA JACKSON – By Robert Wilson

Chris Love won one state championship as Velma Jackson’s boys basketball coach and finished runner-up twice in his five years at the Northeast Madison County school. Now, Love will try to win a state championship at Class 6A Germantown. Love has been named the new boys basketball coach at...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy