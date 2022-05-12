Plan your weekend: No shortage of fun events on schedule in Jackson this weekend

Jackson is known for numerous fun events, festivals, food spots and epic night life.

Below is a round up of events people can enjoy this weekend:

Families can visit the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson to experience MCM’s newest exhibit Dinosaur Train.

When: Ongoing through Sept. 4

Where: Mississippi Children's Museum, 2145 Museum Blvd., Jackson

Admission: $10 general admission. Free for members

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays.

Purchase tickets here .

African American artists examine the profound impact of the Great Migration on the social and cultural life of the United States. Events are scheduled throughout the run of the exhibit that ends Sept. 11. Registration is required for all closing week events and will be available soon on msmuseumart.org.

When: May 12- Sept. 11

Where: Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 South Lamar St., Jackson

Admission: Curator tours are free.

Time: 7 p.m.

The World of Marty Stuart exhibition showcases over 300 pieces of Stuart's own personal country music memorabilia.

When : Ongoing through Dec. 31

Where: Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North St., Jackson

Admission: Included with museum admission

Time: The Two Museums' hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The Museums are closed on Mondays.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. officially opens its doors to the community.

When: May 13-14

Where: Fertile Ground Beer. Co., 800 Manship St., Jackson

Admission: Free

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PARKING: Parking will be available in the brewery's north parking lot in addition to the Baptist and The Manship parking garages adjacent to the brewery.

District Thursdays (Weekly March- May)

Live music outside on The District's central green space every week.

When: March through the month of May

Where: The District at Eastover, 1250 Eastover Drive, Jackson

Admission: Free

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate spring with a different story and "make and take" crafts.

When: May 14

Where: Eudora Welty House & Garden, 1109 Pinehurst, Jackson

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Margaret Walker Center will hosts its 52nd annual Gibbs-Green Memorial Commemoration that honors the lives of the late James Green and Philip Gibbs, two young men who lost their lives in a shooting tragedy on May 15, 1970, at Jackson State University.

More: 'All hell broke loose': Memories still vivid of Jackson State shooting 50 years ago

When: May 15

Where: Jackson State University, Gibbs-Green Memorial Plaza, 1400 John R. Lynch St. Jackson

Admission: Free

Time : 11 a.m. to Noon

All events will be starting this weekend in May!

Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.ganett.com. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @Ki_dajournalist

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Plan your weekend: No shortage of fun events on schedule in Jackson this weekend