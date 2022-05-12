ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Looney’s tune on windfall taxes is unpersuasive | Nils Pratley

By Nils Pratley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25m29X_0fc1QqM200
Bernard Looney holds a pen to his forehead Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty

BP’s best bet for avoiding a windfall tax might be to hide Bernard Looney on an offshore oil platform for a few months. Every time the chief executive ventures on to tax and investment territory, he inflames the politics around the windfall debate.

Looney’s memorable remark last November – one he must regret – was the boast about BP being “a cash machine at these types of prices” . Oil prices at the time were $85 a barrel, so the extra profits at $105 were bound to invite scrutiny when they flow, in the most part, from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Then there was the admission a couple of weeks ago – repeated at Thursday’s shareholder meeting – that a windfall tax wouldn’t alter one jot BP’s plan to invest £18bn in the UK over the rest of the decade. That line invited outsiders to wonder whether BP could do more than £2bn-ish a year on average. The UK’s need to invest in energy security has become more urgent suddenly, so it’s fair to ask if BP has upped its ambition too. If any element of the £18bn represents a boost to previous plans, the company has not identified it.

In that context, another of Looney’s comments on Thursday read almost as an invitation to the government to have an arm-wrestle. “By definition, windfall taxes are unpredictable and could challenge investment in homegrown energy,” he said. Does that mean BP could invest more, but won’t if the government takes the windfall route? If that’s the pitch, Rishi Sunak, a chancellor who says he is in “pragmatic” mode , is almost obliged to emerge with a victory of some description from this little confrontation.

The weirdness in the whole debate, as pointed out here more than once, is that we’re not talking about huge sums. In BP’s case, an increase from 40% to 50% in the tax rate on North Sea profits this year would mean a payment of £250m on top of the predicted £1bn at the regular rate. For a group currently spending £1bn-plus a quarter on buying back shares, a quarter of a billion is not a gamechanger.

Yes, one can call any one-off levy “unpredictable” but, come on, it’s not as if extra taxes in exceptionally favourable trading conditions are unheard of. Other European countries are already doing it. As long as they occur only once a decade, the UK’s recent average, the local fiscal regime will still look stable. Looney’s tune is not persuasive.

BT is at last focusing on the main event

Amid falling stock markets and untethered “stable” coins, BT offered a port in a storm on Thursday: the shares were up a bit on full-year numbers and the final dividend was restored at the level previously advertised.

The group has even finally got shot of BT Sport, a venture that, depending on your point of view, was a vanity project on the part of its previous chief executive, Gavin Patterson, or a necessary Sky-jamming device to stem the loss of broadband customers in the mid-2010s.

Or, rather, BT will be half-out of sport. The creation of a joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery will see BT receive only £93m upfront. The real money – up to £540m – will have to come via earn-out fees over four years if milestones are met. In a business heavily reliant on the renewal of sports rights, especially football rights, the structure was probably inevitable. As important, perhaps, was the signing of an extension to a reciprocal channel supply deal with Sky; it provides a little certainty.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

BT’s main game these days is fast fibre, where today’s boss, Philip Jansen, says Openreach is building “like fury”. In hard numbers, that means 7.2m premises have been passed, another 3m will follow this year, and then 4m annually thereafter. Goldman Sachs’ analysts calculate that the pace equates to three or four times that of peers, so the thesis that BT should eventually emerge from its £15bn spending programme with two-thirds of the fast-fibre market remains intact.

One critical moving part in the mix is how many customers actually buy the souped-up broadband connections. The take-up rate is 25% currently, which BT reckons “compares well” with European rollouts at the current early stage. The ratio will be one to watch over coming quarters but, at the moment, BT seems on its way to becoming the telecoms equivalent of a slightly more exciting National Grid. There’s no disgrace in that: it’s roughly what BT should always have been. The footie was always a sideshow.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Nils Pratley
Person
Gavin Patterson
Person
Bernard Looney
Person
Looney
Sharee B.

Fourth stimulus checks up to $600 dollars arriving soon.

Last year millions of Americans received a third stimulus check to help keep food on the table or tide them over between paychecks as a part of the Covid relief package. However, that's not the last payment that you are eligible to receive.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: This government’s only response to the rising cost of living is to cut more jobs

This week the government did nothing in the Queen’s Speech to help with the cost of living crisis. Let me get one thing out of the way first, no one in my constituency calls it the “cost of living crisis” – they talk about the cost of their shopping, their gas and electric bills and the general rising costs of living their lives, like travelling to hospital appointments, getting their kids uniforms and the like. We must be careful that we don’t just get used to this terminology – “the cost of living crisis” – like a Whitehall talking point;...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Bt Sport#Russia#Bp
TheConversationAU

Stand by for the oddly designed Stage 3 tax cut that will send middle earners backwards and give high earners thousands

The Reserve Bank is pushing up interest rates to take money out of our hands. The first increase in the current round will add about A$65 a month to the cost of paying off a $500,000 mortgage. The second will add a bit more. If, as the bank’s forecasts assume, there are another four such increases this year, that’s a further $275 a month, and so on. The point, in the words of the Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, is to “slow the economy, to get things back onto an even keel”. In a helpful video, the Governor explains that rate...
INCOME TAX
ZDNet

Bill pay fintech Cushion gets $12M Series A financing to become one-stop bill payment shop

Paying a bill can be an exercise in bending time: It may take just seconds to make a payment, but the added and unpleasant task of deducting your earned income, tracking and verifying payment, can feel like an eternity, especially when faced with managing late payments. But San Francisco-based bill payment company Cushion is working to make the process of paying bills quick, easy and reliable, regardless of how complex one's personal finances are.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
BBC

De Montfort University may cut 58 jobs in bid to save money

A university says it may have to cut 58 jobs as it bids to save money. De Montfort University (DMU) in Leicester has said its finances have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cost of living. Jobs at risk include academic and professorial staff, as well as...
COLLEGES
moneytalksnews.com

10 of America’s Largest Companies That Paid Barely Any Taxes in 2021

The more you make, the more Uncle Sam takes — most of the time. If you’re one of the biggest companies in the U.S., you might even enjoy a negative tax rate. That’s according to a recent analysis by the Center for American Progress, which took a look at publicly available investor filings of the largest American companies by revenue — the Fortune 100 — and identified the ones paying the least in taxes. It also noted “other large, notable companies pay similarly low rates.”
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Next and Wagamama face investor backlash over CEO bonuses

The fashion retailer Next and the restaurant group behind Wagamama are facing a potential backlash over executive bonuses after both their chief executives received the highest pay since 2015 while benefiting from government support. Simon Wolfson, chief executive of Next, whose pay will be put to the vote on Thursday,...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

UAE telecoms group confirms £3.3bn raid on Vodafone

A Middle Eastern telecoms group has taken a near 10% stake in Vodafone as the UK mobile phone company comes under pressure for a business shake-up. The state-controlled Emirates Telecommunications Group, which recently rebranded from Etisalat to e&, is now Vodafone’s biggest shareholder after confirming a £3.3bn raid on the UK group on Saturday.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy