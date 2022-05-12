ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Garden Club Annual Spring Perennial Sale

The Gettysburg Garden Club will hold its Annual Spring Perennial Sale on Saturday, May 21, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm while supplies last at the Gettysburg Firehouse, 35...

Gettysburg Connection

Rabbittransit introduces new service: Gettysburg-Hanover Connector

Rabbittransit, in partnership with @Home in Adams County, announces a new pilot program geared towards workforce development. The Gettysburg-Hanover Connector will launch Monday, February 8. Ralph M. Serpe, President & CEO, Adams County Community Foundation said, “Transportation is one of three interdependent elements identified by the Adams County Community Foundation as essential to affordable living in our community. The Community Foundation’s three year @Home in Adams County initiative addresses affordable housing, economic development and transportation as equally crucial keys to family stability and economic sustainability. Our @Home partners support solutions that help residents find affordable transportation between home, work and school.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Collaborating for Youth Virtual Town Meeting

Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE and virtual Town Hall Meeting on Monday, May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place virtually on Zoom – please visit www.cfygettysburg.com for more information on how to access this event. The Town Hall Meeting is entitled “Youth Voices – Emerging From Covid” and is the first of a three-part series. CFY will present the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey data results and trends of Adams County youth. This first event will feature drug & alcohol trends, the second event will be on youth mental health, held on June 27 and the third will be about risk & protective factors and youth attitudes held on July 25. All three events will be on zoom and will be at 6 p.m. The three events are open to all Adams County residents interested in learning about this important information.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Bermudian proposes 4.7 percent tax hike

The Bermudian Springs school board approved a preliminary budget for 2022-23 that includes a potential tax increase of 4.7 percent, the maximum allowed under the state’s Act 1 limitations. The millage rate would move from 12.4656 to 13.0514. The board unanimously agreed to the preliminary budget, and voted 7-2...
SPRINGS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

WE Women Empowered presents WE Wednesday: Grace: You’re Worth It!

WE Women Empowered presents WE Wednesday: Grace: You’re Worth It! The event features Kelley Latta, speaker, author, and entrepreneur! The inspiration starts at 6:00 p.m., May 18 at Comfort Suites, 945 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg. This in-person event is free and open to all current, aspiring, or retired professional women. However, registration is required. For more information and to register for the event, visit WE Women Empowered’s website at https://wewomenempoweredpro.org/.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Philip L. Yasovsky

Obituary: Philip L. Yasovsky

Philip L. Yasovsky, 77 of Chambersburg, PA passed away at his home on Sunday, May 08, 2022. Born June 15, 1944 in Carlisle, PA he was the son of the late Peter & Anna (Fetters) Yasovsky. Philip was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. Yasovsky, who died January 2, 2022. He attended St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. Philip and his late wife owned and operated Scotland Yard Greenhouses in Scotland, PA for over 20 years. Philip had a particular interest in subjects including history, astronomy, geology, and nature. He is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann L. McDannell of Orrtanna, PA, 2 nieces, Malea Nye and Sandra Slagle, two nephews, Michael McDannell and David Malecki, great nephew, Hunter, and two great nieces, Kelsie and Alison. A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a local animal shelter or SPCA. Online tributes and condolences can be made at mnahanfuneralhome.com.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

ACFM vendor Rebel Ridge Farm provides honey, barbecue sauce, community commitment, and more

Hello everyone, my name is Reza Djalal and I am the Market Manager/Program Director for the Adams County Farmers Market located in Gettysburg, PA. Our community-driven farmers market relies on the hard work and dedication of many great vendors, which is why I am excited to be working with Gettysburg Connection on a monthly column to highlight some of the vendors who participate with us. Our family of vendors is critical for the success of the market, so I hope you will enjoy learning more about these great family-run businesses and local farms.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Majestic Theater’s 2022 Summer Classic Movies kick off June 8

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will celebrate 15 years of Summer Classic Movies when the annual series begins June 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic 1925 auditorium. Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. June through August. Tickets for each film are just $8 and are on sale now. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Charlotte Mae McDannell

Charlotte Mae (Brown) McDannell, 98 of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Paramount Living Center in Fayetteville, PA. Born January 13, 1924 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Nellie (Overholtzer) Brown. Charlotte was predeceased by her late husband, Harry E. McDannell, Sr. who died in 1989. She was a seasonal employee at Knouse Foods in Orrtanna, PA, member and past president of the Fairfield AmVets where she was instrumental in providing transportation to the Martinsburg, WV VA Hospital for AmVet members to visit and take presents to veterans, also, she was a member of the American Legion in Emmitsburg, MD. Charlotte and Harry looked forward to packing up their van for weekend trips, heading south, with the boat in tow to fish the Potomac and Seneca rivers and camp at Edwards Ferry. Their children and grandchildren were always excited to go and fish, enjoying her delicious picnic lunch and fun times with grandma and grandpa. Charlotte enjoyed many hours crocheting and cutting patches to make blankets and going to auctions for good buys. When fishing trips came to a close, she loved going on weekends to the Fairfield AmVets to cook and her specialty was pan fried chicken, loved by many. Survivors include, a daughter, Tammy Wolford (Albert), three sons, Gary McDannell (Bonnie), David McDannell (Trudy) and Harry McDannell, Jr. (Brenda), five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. Charlotte was predeceased by a son Kenneth McDannell and his wife Barb, two brothers, Kenneth and Howard Jr., two sisters, Catherine and Sarah Ann. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the services in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Carolyn S. Lott

Obituary: Carolyn S. Lott

Carolyn Snyder Lott, age 88, of Gardners PA, passed away Saturday, May 7th, 2022, in her home. Carolyn was born February 10, 1934 in Gettysburg PA. She grew up on a fruit farm in Adams County Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, where she belonged to the Delta Gamma sorority and played varsity basketball. She was the first Apple Blossom Queen in 1951. She taught math and drivers education after college. She was married to her husband and high school sweetheart William (Mac) Lott for 64 years. Their marriage was an incredible example of love and devotion and has been an inspiration to many. She was loved by all her children and grandchildren. With boundless energy she loved to entertain, work in her garden, take long drives, play tennis, golf, and snow ski. Carolyn was always up for an exciting adventure whether summiting a mountain peak or co-piloting off road tours with Mac. Carolyn is survived by her husband, three sons and their spouses, Doug & Jill Lott of Biglerville, PA, Jim & Barb Lott of Gardners, PA, Dan & Heather Lott of Raleigh, NC, her sister Dee Wells of Gettysburg, PA, eight grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks in her memory. (https://www.autismspeaks.org/) Please add her name when you donate. Or donate to the 2nd Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, PA (https://www.growwithsecond.org/give). A memorial service will be announced at a later date by The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. (https://www.monahanfuneralhome.com/)
GARDNERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

CFY sponsors “Prevention Happens Here” week

National Prevention Week (NPW) is an annual health observance dedicated to increasing public awareness and action around substance use prevention and the promotion of positive mental health. This year, this national initiative, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will take place May 8-14. Various events and promotions of Prevention Week are planned across the nation, guided in Pennsylvania by the Commonwealth Prevention Alliance and locally, through the Collaborating For Youth (CFY) coalition. The theme of the 2022 Prevention Week is “Prevention Happens Here.” In Adams County, this could never be more true!
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Obituary: Clyde A. Boyer

Obituary: Clyde A. Boyer

Clyde A. Boyer, age 77 of Arendtsville, passed away May 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born September…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Hispanic community celebrates family health at inaugural “Celebrate Your Health” day

Dozens of Hispanic families came to the Ballroom at Gettysburg College on Sunday for the first ever “Celebrate your Health Day.” The event, sponsored by Collaborating for Youth, Wellspan, Casa de Cultura, and Amerihealth Caritas, included an obstacle course, bouncy house, and games for children, as well as crafts, yoga, dance, fitness training.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

FASD Proposes no new taxes in 2022-23

No tax increases were included in the Fairfield Area School District’s proposed budget during the school board’s meeting on Monday evening. The board held two back-to-back meetings, first holding its regular meeting, then going into a budget work session. Tim Stanton, the district’s new business manager, presented the...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Community Foundation awards $188K in scholarships

The Adams County Community Foundation (the Community Foundation) today announced $188,000 in new scholarship awards to students in Adams County and South-Central Pennsylvania. The amount awarded brings the total amount of scholarships granted by the Community Foundation since its founding to more than $1.4 million dollars. Awards range from $500 to $30,000 each and go to students pursuing higher education.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Obituary: Robert E. 'Bob' Monn

Obituary: Robert E. ‘Bob’ Monn

Robert E. Bob Monn, 93 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg, PA. He was born April 24, 1929 in Waynesboro, PA, son of the late Harrison & Hazel Monn. Bob is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Reed) Nagle Monn. He was employed for over 30 years at SGI in Blue Ridge Summit, PA before his retirement. Bob had been involved with the Sabillasville Senior Center and Wesley Chapel in Fountaindale for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Eddie H. Nagle, Jr. of Abbottstown, PA, a daughter, Cindy Myrick of Dillsburg, PA, five grandsons, Eric D. Nagle, Eric C. Nagle, Kevin Nagle, Jeremy Nagle and Seth Myrick, eight great grandchildren, Lindsey Nagle, Lindsay Nagle, Jace Nagle, Rebecca Nagle, Allie Nagle, Austin Nagle, Logan Nagle and Dylan Myrick, six great great grandchildren, a sister, Pauline and a brother, Richard. Bob was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Myrick and fifteen brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Santino, officiating. Interment will follow the service in Fountaindale Union Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Julianne Harrison

Obituary: Julianne Harrison

Julianne Harrison, age 60 of Shippensburg, passed away April 30, 2022 at home. She was born July 4, 1961 in Harrisburg, …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
