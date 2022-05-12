Gettysburg Garden Club Annual Spring Perennial Sale

Charlotte Mae (Brown) McDannell, 98 of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Paramount Living Center in Fayetteville, PA. Born January 13, 1924 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Nellie (Overholtzer) Brown. Charlotte was predeceased by her late husband, Harry E. McDannell, Sr. who died in 1989. She was a seasonal employee at Knouse Foods in Orrtanna, PA, member and past president of the Fairfield AmVets where she was instrumental in providing transportation to the Martinsburg, WV VA Hospital for AmVet members to visit and take presents to veterans, also, she was a member of the American Legion in Emmitsburg, MD. Charlotte and Harry looked forward to packing up their van for weekend trips, heading south, with the boat in tow to fish the Potomac and Seneca rivers and camp at Edwards Ferry. Their children and grandchildren were always excited to go and fish, enjoying her delicious picnic lunch and fun times with grandma and grandpa. Charlotte enjoyed many hours crocheting and cutting patches to make blankets and going to auctions for good buys. When fishing trips came to a close, she loved going on weekends to the Fairfield AmVets to cook and her specialty was pan fried chicken, loved by many. Survivors include, a daughter, Tammy Wolford (Albert), three sons, Gary McDannell (Bonnie), David McDannell (Trudy) and Harry McDannell, Jr. (Brenda), five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. Charlotte was predeceased by a son Kenneth McDannell and his wife Barb, two brothers, Kenneth and Howard Jr., two sisters, Catherine and Sarah Ann. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the services in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

