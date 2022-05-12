ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Majestic Theater’s 2022 Summer Classic Movies kick off June 8

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will celebrate 15 years of Summer Classic Movies when the annual series begins June 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic 1925 auditorium. Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. June through August. Tickets for each film are just $8...

Gettysburg Connection

WE Women Empowered presents WE Wednesday: Grace: You’re Worth It!

WE Women Empowered presents WE Wednesday: Grace: You’re Worth It! The event features Kelley Latta, speaker, author, and entrepreneur! The inspiration starts at 6:00 p.m., May 18 at Comfort Suites, 945 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg. This in-person event is free and open to all current, aspiring, or retired professional women. However, registration is required. For more information and to register for the event, visit WE Women Empowered’s website at https://wewomenempoweredpro.org/.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Philip L. Yasovsky

Philip L. Yasovsky, 77 of Chambersburg, PA passed away at his home on Sunday, May 08, 2022. Born June 15, 1944 in Carlisle, PA he was the son of the late Peter & Anna (Fetters) Yasovsky. Philip was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Patricia A. Yasovsky, who died January 2, 2022. He attended St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. Philip and his late wife owned and operated Scotland Yard Greenhouses in Scotland, PA for over 20 years. Philip had a particular interest in subjects including history, astronomy, geology, and nature. He is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann L. McDannell of Orrtanna, PA, 2 nieces, Malea Nye and Sandra Slagle, two nephews, Michael McDannell and David Malecki, great nephew, Hunter, and two great nieces, Kelsie and Alison. A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a local animal shelter or SPCA. Online tributes and condolences can be made at mnahanfuneralhome.com.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Robyn Jacobs artwork on display in May and June

The Adams County Arts Council, 125 South Washington Street, Gettysburg, will feature an exhibition of paintings in oil entitled Reunion by Robyn Jacobs during the month of May and June. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, May 6, 5-7:00 p.m. and is open to the public. The show will remain up through June 15.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Nixes Open Alcohol Idea

After a meeting in which several council members said they had made up their minds after hearing from constituents who opposed the idea, the Gettysburg Borough Council voted on Monday against the idea of allowing the outdoor consumption of alcohol. The vote was 4 to 3, with councilmembers Matt Moon,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Charlotte Mae McDannell

Charlotte Mae (Brown) McDannell, 98 of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Paramount Living Center in Fayetteville, PA. Born January 13, 1924 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Nellie (Overholtzer) Brown. Charlotte was predeceased by her late husband, Harry E. McDannell, Sr. who died in 1989. She was a seasonal employee at Knouse Foods in Orrtanna, PA, member and past president of the Fairfield AmVets where she was instrumental in providing transportation to the Martinsburg, WV VA Hospital for AmVet members to visit and take presents to veterans, also, she was a member of the American Legion in Emmitsburg, MD. Charlotte and Harry looked forward to packing up their van for weekend trips, heading south, with the boat in tow to fish the Potomac and Seneca rivers and camp at Edwards Ferry. Their children and grandchildren were always excited to go and fish, enjoying her delicious picnic lunch and fun times with grandma and grandpa. Charlotte enjoyed many hours crocheting and cutting patches to make blankets and going to auctions for good buys. When fishing trips came to a close, she loved going on weekends to the Fairfield AmVets to cook and her specialty was pan fried chicken, loved by many. Survivors include, a daughter, Tammy Wolford (Albert), three sons, Gary McDannell (Bonnie), David McDannell (Trudy) and Harry McDannell, Jr. (Brenda), five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. Charlotte was predeceased by a son Kenneth McDannell and his wife Barb, two brothers, Kenneth and Howard Jr., two sisters, Catherine and Sarah Ann. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the services in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Robert E. ‘Bob’ Monn

Robert E. Bob Monn, 93 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg, PA. He was born April 24, 1929 in Waynesboro, PA, son of the late Harrison & Hazel Monn. Bob is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Reed) Nagle Monn. He was employed for over 30 years at SGI in Blue Ridge Summit, PA before his retirement. Bob had been involved with the Sabillasville Senior Center and Wesley Chapel in Fountaindale for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Eddie H. Nagle, Jr. of Abbottstown, PA, a daughter, Cindy Myrick of Dillsburg, PA, five grandsons, Eric D. Nagle, Eric C. Nagle, Kevin Nagle, Jeremy Nagle and Seth Myrick, eight great grandchildren, Lindsey Nagle, Lindsay Nagle, Jace Nagle, Rebecca Nagle, Allie Nagle, Austin Nagle, Logan Nagle and Dylan Myrick, six great great grandchildren, a sister, Pauline and a brother, Richard. Bob was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Myrick and fifteen brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Santino, officiating. Interment will follow the service in Fountaindale Union Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Jane Fonda
Harrison Ford
Molly Ringwald
Judd Nelson
Emilio Estevez
Anthony Michael Hall
Ally Sheedy
Judy Garland
Frank Sinatra
Katharine Hepburn
Gene Kelly
Sean Connery
Marlon Brando
Betty Garrett
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Carolyn S. Lott

Carolyn Snyder Lott, age 88, of Gardners PA, passed away Saturday, May 7th, 2022, in her home. Carolyn was born February 10, 1934 in Gettysburg PA. She grew up on a fruit farm in Adams County Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, where she belonged to the Delta Gamma sorority and played varsity basketball. She was the first Apple Blossom Queen in 1951. She taught math and drivers education after college. She was married to her husband and high school sweetheart William (Mac) Lott for 64 years. Their marriage was an incredible example of love and devotion and has been an inspiration to many. She was loved by all her children and grandchildren. With boundless energy she loved to entertain, work in her garden, take long drives, play tennis, golf, and snow ski. Carolyn was always up for an exciting adventure whether summiting a mountain peak or co-piloting off road tours with Mac. Carolyn is survived by her husband, three sons and their spouses, Doug & Jill Lott of Biglerville, PA, Jim & Barb Lott of Gardners, PA, Dan & Heather Lott of Raleigh, NC, her sister Dee Wells of Gettysburg, PA, eight grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Autism Speaks in her memory. (https://www.autismspeaks.org/) Please add her name when you donate. Or donate to the 2nd Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, PA (https://www.growwithsecond.org/give). A memorial service will be announced at a later date by The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. (https://www.monahanfuneralhome.com/)
GARDNERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Nancy A. Hartman

Nancy A. Hartman, 72, of Gettysburg, PA died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born November 8, 1949 in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bender) Carl. She was the wife of John D. Hartman, of Gettysburg to whom she was married to for 50 years.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Darryl Thomas Smith

Darryl Thomas Smith, 74, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Thomas Millard Smith and Grace B. Plaine Smith of Taneytown, MD. Darryl is survived by his wife, Dorrene Haines Smith.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Dia de los niños event in Gettysburg

Hundreds of kids and family members covered the grounds around the Vida Charter School in Gettysburg this afternoon for this year’s Dia de los niños celebration. The “kids day” event celebrated spring, the Cinco de Mayo holiday, the coming end of the school year, and a general spirit of happiness. On hand were tennis lessons, musical chairs games, music, a bouncy house, family togetherness, and more.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: George W. Defenderfer

George W. Defenderfer, age 94, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Sa…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: John R. Van Holt

John Robert Van Holt, Born January 12, 1933, passed away on May 7, 2022, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA at …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

American Daffodil Society National Convention comes to Gettysburg

Thousands of daffodils of every shape, size, and color came to the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg this weekend for the 2022 meeting of the American Daffodil Society. The attendees and contestants came from around the country and as far away as Ireland to display their flowers, their photographs, their genetic trees, and to learn more about the cultivation and display of daffodils.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

They Once Lived Here – A Hike through Gettysburg’s Forgotten History

In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, we invite you to attend this free guided hike and explore the sites and stories of buildings that have long since vanished from the landscape. On Saturday, May 7 from 1 pm to 3 pm, join Rangers Matt Atkinson and John Hoptak of Gettysburg National Military Park, and Ranger Daniel Vermilya of Eisenhower National Historic Site on this one-mile walk, following mowed trails and paved sidewalks, that will explore over 175 years of Gettysburg history. From the long-forgotten homes of Gettysburg’s African American Community to World War II POW camps, tenant houses, and farms caught in the crossfire of battle, discover the stories of the people who once called this battlefield home.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Julianne Harrison

Julianne Harrison, age 60 of Shippensburg, passed away April 30, 2022 at home. She was born July 4, 1961 in Harrisburg, …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
