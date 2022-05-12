ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Won't Run In Preakness

By Nate Kotisso
Rich Strike, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse owned by Edmond resident Rick Dawson, will not run in next week's Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness is also known as the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Dawson confirmed the news to WDRB-TV's Eric Crawford in Louisville.

Dawson told WDRB that he intends to run Rich Strike June 11 at the Belmont Stakes.

Thirteen horses all time have earned the distinction as the winner of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes all in the same year. The last horse to win all three was Justify back in 2018.

Justify's 2018 run came three years after American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015.

