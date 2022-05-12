ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Residents Left Without Access To Filters On Instagram And Facebook

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjwCE_0fc1FtBO00
Photo: Getty Images

Millions of Texans woke up to find that they no longer had access to certain filters on Facebook and Instagram, reported Fox 29 San Antonio .

The apps' parent company, Meta , says that the features are no longer available due to Texas' facial recognition laws. Users in Texas and Illinois are the only two states that are losing the features.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the company in February saying that they were in violation of using the technology.

John Caras says:

"Texas has two acts underneath the business and commerce code that specify how you can use biometric identifiers. One is called the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act also known as CUBI. And the second one is deceptive trade practices, which is kind of like how you're using the information or you are deceiving the population."

Caras says that Meta is breaking both of those laws . But, the lawsuit says that isn't happening. Meta released a statement that says, in part:

"The technology we use to power augmented reality effects like avatars and filters is not facial recognition or any technology covered by the Texas and Illinois laws, and is not used to identify anyone."

Click here to learn more .

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Austin

Texas woman issues warning after botched microblading procedure

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas woman is raising eyebrows after her eyebrow procedure went wrong. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond, outside of Houston, is speaking out and warning others following her “beyond embarrassing” microblading experience. On a Facebook post, Crystal shared she had gone to get her eyebrows microbladed...
HOUSTON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Holy Crap, Meow Wolf Is Coming To Texas

It seems that every year or two, something new becomes "all the new rage" or so they say. Well, here we are in 2022 and we've got that thing that's all the new rage and it started last year. Maybe you've heard of it, it's called Meow Wolf. I first...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
City
Commerce, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Officially Punches Ticket To Hell

Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Getty Images Millions#Texans#Fox 29 San Antonio#Cubi
Click2Houston.com

How to deal with a bad landlord in Texas

HOUSTON – Chances are at some point in your life you’ve dealt with a landlord who has no interest in addressing problems in your rented house or apartment. In Texas, it’s tougher, in some circumstances, for tenants to gain a foothold in disputes with their landlord, according to Dana Karni, Litigation Director for Lone Star Legal Aid.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Just Minutes From Mexico This Edinburg, TX Home Looks Like a Resort

When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
EDINBURG, TX
UPI News

Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 7-month-old capuchin monkey that escaped from its owner at a Dollar General store. Lawrence Jolly, store manager at the Dollar General in Corrigan, said the monkey's owner had come into the store to buy a bottled water.
CORRIGAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy