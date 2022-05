It was only a couple of months ago when we learned the disappointing news that Oscar Isaac was no longer attached to star in Megalopolis, writer/director Francis Ford Coppola's self-funded, decades-in-the-making, surely-epic, nearly $100 million passion project. While the project suffered quite a blow with the Moon Knight actor's departure, the legendary filmmaker behind The Godfather trilogy didn't have much trouble finding a replacement. As it was announced earlier today, Adam Driver is signed on to star in Coppola's long-gesturing (potential) swan song, and the Marriage Story actor will be joined by Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne, the latter finally reuniting with Coppola after making his film debut in Apocalypse Now.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO