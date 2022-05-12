ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation Into Camp Ripley Work Results in Back-Pay

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL -- A handful of workers will get thousands of dollars in back pay after an investigation from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. The DLI’s prevailing-wage...

CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
WJON

MN Ranks Low In Business Survey

UNDATED -- Chief Executive Magazine has named Minnesota the tenth worst state for business. The survey of more than 700 business leaders nationwide gave Minnesota high marks for quality of life, noting Minnesota enjoys the second-best quality of life and an unemployment rate of 3.5%. However, the report says Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
WJON

Liquor Law Changes Pass MN House

ST. PAUL -- The state's five largest breweries would be able to sell 64-ounce glass growlers in their taprooms under a bill passed by the Minnesota House. Representative Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids says the Senate is the next step:. I'm optimistic. Senator (Gary) Dahms and I have had very...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Carris Health Changing Name to CentraCare

ST. CLOUD -- Carris Health is changing its name to CentraCare. All Carris Health entities in Willmar, Redwood Falls, and New London will transition to the new name. Carris Health was formed in 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CentraCare. Work has already begun to internally change names and logos...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bobcat building third assembly plant in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bobcat company is building a new assembly plant in Minnesota. This will be it’s third location in the state. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the end of the next year.
FARGO, ND
WJON

Meeker County Issues No-Wake Restrictions on Big Swan Lake

DASSEL -- More no-wake restrictions are being put in place in central Minnesota. On Sunday, Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze issued a no-wake restriction on Big Swan Lake due to high water levels and increased boat activity. While the restrictions are in place, no wakes will be allowed within 500...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
WJON

Flags at half-staff Monday

ST. PAUL -- Flags will fly at half-staff Monday across the state. Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half staff Monday to remember, mourn and honor the one-million Americans who’ve lost their lives due to COVID-19. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values. (BRAINERD, MN) — The Crow Wing County Board held its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday…. The board addressed a number of concerns leveled by residents regarding property values and taxes. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen was the first to offer her input…
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
