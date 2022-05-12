Investigation Into Camp Ripley Work Results in Back-Pay
ST. PAUL -- A handful of workers will get thousands of dollars in back pay after an investigation from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. The DLI’s prevailing-wage...wjon.com
ST. PAUL -- A handful of workers will get thousands of dollars in back pay after an investigation from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. The DLI’s prevailing-wage...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0