ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Brightline expansion to Orlando continues to close Indian River County railroad crossings

By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSrUb_0fc19eQw00

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — More drivers will be impacted over the next week as Brightline continues upgrading its railroad crossings.

Brightline this year plans to upgrade 32 railroad crossings in Inian River County as it continues its $2.7 billion extension of higher-speed passenger-rail service to Orlando. The work, which began earlier this year, will continue through 2022.

Sebastian

• The crossing at 99th Street remains closed through 7 p.m. May 15, with a temporary access road available.

More: Brightline construction at Indian River County railroad crossings impact drivers

More: Brightline construction: Fort Pierce drivers should expect Avenue H detour beginning May 10

More: Brightline begins crossing upgrades in Indian River County, bringing traffic detours

• The crossing at Barber Street in Sebastian will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, May 13, through 7 p.m. May 23. Eastbound Barber Street traffic will be detoured south on Schumann Drive to 85th Street, east to U.S. 1 and then north to Barber Street. Westbound Barber Street traffic will detour south on U.S. 1 to 85th Street, west to Schumann Drive and then north to Barber Street.

Vero Beach

• The at 43rd Street closes from 7 a.m. May 19 until 7 p.m. May 27. Eastbound 43rd Street traffic will be detoured north on 25th Avenue, then east on 45th Street to Old Dixie Highway. Westbound 43rd Street traffic will detour north on Old Dixie Highway to 45th Street, then west on 45th Street and south to 43rd Street.

Colleen Wixon is the Indian River County government watchdog reporter for TCPalm.com. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brightline expansion to Orlando continues to close Indian River County railroad crossings

Comments / 1

Related
wflx.com

One person severely burned in Vero Beach food truck explosion

One person was severely burned when a food truck exploded at a seafood festival in Vero Beach Saturday morning. Vero Beach police said the truck was at the festival in Riverside Park when the explosion occurred. The burn victim was flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando for...
VERO BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County residents once a week recycling and trash changes

Beginning Monday, May 16, residents of Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers only have to put their trash, recycling, and yard waste to the curb once a week. Waste Pro, Lee County’s contracted hauler for the area, is announcing the service enhancement through postcards mailed to each of the 45,500 affected addresses. For questions, contact Waste Pro customer service at 239-337-0800.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Indian River County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Orlando, FL
Indian River County, FL
Traffic
Orlando, FL
Traffic
County
Indian River County, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

DAVIE, Fla. – A family in Davie had a surprise guest during their breakfast on Saturday morning when they discovered a large alligator in their backyard. The Mermelsteins were getting their day started as they glanced out the window and saw the gigantic reptile lounging on their property on Southwest 78th Drive in the Orange Woods Estates neighborhood.
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightline#County Government#The Crossing
South Florida Sun Sentinel

This new I-95 exit at Glades Road will soon debut in Boca Raton. It may take some getting used to the odd shape.

Traffic relief could soon be coming to the frequently-gridlocked stretch of Glades Road by the I-95 interchange — you’ll just have to adjust to briefly driving on the “wrong” side of the road. After more than two years of construction, the Florida Department of Transportation is nearing completion of one phase of its massive $148 million project to overhaul I-95 by Glades Road. To help people ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WMBB

Firefighters respond to fire at Firefly restaurant

Update as of 10:50 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are still working on a fire at Firefly restaurant that started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night. According to Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan, they believe the fire began on the roof. Firefly workers told News 13 that the fire began […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

$300K Florida real-estate scam saw woman sell 25 properties she didn't own, state says

The 20-year-old would list the properties for sale on websites without the owner's knowledge, the Attorney General's Office alleges in arresting her. A 20-year-old Palm Beach County woman is facing criminal charges after authorities alleged that she stole more than $300,000 through a real-estate scam in which she pretended to be the owner of properties in at least six Florida counties and listed the properties for sale.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
850wftl.com

Man killed during West Palm high school rampage identified

The Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach was placed on lockdown after the driver of a van crashed through a gate at the school’s campus at around noon on Friday. According to West Palm Beach police, Romen Phelps, 33, of Palm Beach Gardens, collided...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy