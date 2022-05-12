ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County restaurant inspections for May 5-11, 2022

By ERIE TIMES-NEWS
 3 days ago

At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded May 5 through Wednesday.

TWO CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

Alfee's Pizza , 3001 Glenwood Park Ave. (2 coolers not cold enough.) Also one noncritical violation. Tuesday

ONE CRITICAL VIOLATION

Dunkin' , 5624 Peach St., Millcreek. (Milk used after expiration date.) Also three noncritical violations. Tuesday

Dollar General, 10670 W. Main St., (Missing and broken tiles, carts of merchandise in aisles. Second visit.) May 6

TWO NONCRITICAL VIOLATIONS

Annapurna Kitchen , 1315 Parade St. May 5

PREVIOUS VIOLATIONS CORRECTED

One Way Inn , 4344 Peach St. (follow-up on May 6 inspection that found one critical and one noncritical violation) Monday

Comments / 1

Marie E.
3d ago

Dunkin' using milk after expiration date?! How could a Food Service Certified Manager even allow this to happen? Isn't it the Manager's responsibility to inspect all items in the coolers and pitch before midnight on the previous day?!

Reply
2
