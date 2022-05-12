Romer: Regional transportation authority is a great opportunity

I am writing this letter to publicly support the re-election of Adam Quinton to the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors. Since meeting Adam shortly after relocating to the Vail Valley from Denver, I have found him to be a very thoughtful and caring member of our community and the Western Slope as a whole. Adam’s education (BA degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University, England, with a focus on the Atmosphere) and professional background as a top-ranked Wall Street research analyst who focused on electric utilities make him a perfect candidate to add significant value as a board member. He is analytical, well-spoken and extremely well-informed with respect to global trends in energy and the environment. He also cares deeply about maintaining the quality of life in our mountain community and ensuring that Holy Cross’ workforce and leadership reflects the diversity of the community in which we live.

