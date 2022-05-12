ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Romer: Regional transportation authority is a great opportunity

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Vail and Beaver Creek Economic Advisory Councils met together in January of 2020 to discuss the need for an improved transportation and transit system in the Eagle River Valley. There was great momentum and excitement for how we could improve upon the ECO Transit model to benefit our...

Vail Daily

East Vail story has an early history

A currently open parcel in East Vail that has been mired in a years-long controversy was once envisioned as a truck stop. Jim Lamont, the director of the Vail Homeowners Association, was once the town of Vail’s first community development department director. In a telephone conversation, Lamont recalled that...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Eagle County to deny Rincon Mine’s appeal

If you care about our rivers, wildlife and people, please write the Eagle County Planning Commission before May 18 at planningcomments@eaglecounty.us, urging them to deny the Rincon Mine an exception to the Dotsero Community Plan. This project, though slightly changed in its new iteration, is still a hard rock mine near the confluence of the Eagle and Colorado Rivers and is in absolute opposition to the DCP, a plan that Eagle County helped the citizens of Dotsero create for the future of their community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Vail Resorts needs to come back to the table

Basalt Vista, a 27-unit, net-zero multifamily affordable housing development recently earned national recognition for its innovative design. The project was headed by Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork partnering with the Roaring Fork School District, Pitkin County, the town of Basalt, Holy Cross Energy and the Community Office for Resource Efficiency.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail doing ‘OK’ on housing, but still has work to do

Supporters of Vail Resorts’ effort to build workforce housing in East Vail are criticizing the Vail Town Council for attempts to block the project. But the town has a long track record of successfully building employee housing and pioneering initiatives to help local workers get into the market. The...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Rock: We need collaboration, not condemnation

As a community, we must be able to rely on development approvals from the Vail Town Council as the final word — especially affordable housing. Vail Resorts partnered in good faith with the town for years, resulting in a 2019 approval of affordable housing in East Vail. We then collaborated with the town for a year to defend and win a lawsuit in state court that challenged the project. All involved in that partnership were incredibly proud of the example it set for public/private collaboration to enable desperately needed affordable housing.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Stavney: Why Colorado is losing its mojo

As if nothing had changed while everything shifted, State Demographer Elizabeth Garner was back May 5 at the Silverthorne Pavilion where Northwest Colorado Council of Governments hosted the first in-person Regional Economic Summit in three years. What sounded like far-off warnings in 2019 are now upon us. My big takeaway:...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

CDOT provides update on full-bore closures of Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel planned for this summer

Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel will go through important infrastructure improvements this summer. Presley Fowler, Region One communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said these updates will cause occasional full-bore closures, but those will only occur a few times throughout the construction season. It is estimated that any lane closures will happen this summer around June or July.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Eagle County to recognize May as Month of the Young Child

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will adopt a resolution at its Tuesday, May 17, meeting proclaiming May as “The Month of the Young Child.” The resolution underscores the fundamental impact of investment in early childhood for Eagle County and its families. The resolution will be considered at...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail council to hold Thursday meeting to discuss East Vail housing site

The Vail Town Council is holding a special executive session Thursday to discuss the Vail Resorts-owned property in East Vail. The session is not open to the public. The session’s public notice language is standard stuff, and states the session is a conference with Town Attorney Matt Mire for legal advice and possibly work on legal strategies in consideration of “the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale” of East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision.” That’s the site formerly known as the Booth Heights project.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Quinton for Holy Cross board

I am writing this letter to publicly support the re-election of Adam Quinton to the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors. Since meeting Adam shortly after relocating to the Vail Valley from Denver, I have found him to be a very thoughtful and caring member of our community and the Western Slope as a whole. Adam’s education (BA degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University, England, with a focus on the Atmosphere) and professional background as a top-ranked Wall Street research analyst who focused on electric utilities make him a perfect candidate to add significant value as a board member. He is analytical, well-spoken and extremely well-informed with respect to global trends in energy and the environment. He also cares deeply about maintaining the quality of life in our mountain community and ensuring that Holy Cross’ workforce and leadership reflects the diversity of the community in which we live.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Skieologians: the summer series

Well, this should be interesting. Saturday morning will be one of the first times since late October that I won’t be out on snow cross-country skiing for the daily workout. Instead, I’ve traded the Speedmaxes’ for my archaic aluminum 29er mountain bike. This “original gravel grinder” is a model-T compared to today’s highfalutin all-carbon speed demons, but … it works. I wouldn’t say it gives me a real competitive chance; my standing in the cycling world makes Rich Strike look more like the 2007 New England Patriots.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon to fly pride flags in town for entire month of June

Avon Town Council directed staff at the end of its Tuesday Town Council meeting to fly the pride flag for the entire month of June — celebrated nationally as Pride Month. “The pride flag is the promotion of love and acceptance — its inclusivity is important and we are the heart of the valley. And I think that’s so cool that we live in a community that is accepting and inclusive and encouraging of this action,” said Council member Lindsay Hardy at the May 10 meeting.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: The exact opposite of capitalism

Back in November, in anticipation of Ogden Newspapers closing on its purchase of the Vail Daily, I questioned how long the new owner would clutter the pages of its newly-acquired newspaper with mindless drivel from the likes of Claire Noble. Not too long thereafter, big-government-worshipping Noble announced that she would...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: I’m a PIMBY, not a NIMBY

I read with interest the column about workforce housing in East Vail by Tobin Stone, as well as the guest opinion by Ron Velarde and Rick Cables. Stone is a student at Albright College, and I’m an Albright graduate in the Class of 1973. I am an owner/resident in...
VAIL, CO
