ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Florida student suing over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law says school is trying to censor his graduation speech

By Nexstar Media Wire, Allyson Henning
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sPzE_0fc0ye9X00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. ( WFLA ) – Zander Moricz is the senior class president at Pine View School in Florida’s Sarasota County. He’s set to speak at his upcoming high school graduation, but Moricz claims his principal and school administration officials are trying to preemptively silence him and censor his speech.

Moricz is also one of the plaintiffs named in a lawsuit against the State of Florida relating to its recently signed Parental Rights in Education law , or what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“A few days ago, my principal called me into his office and informed me that if my graduation speech referenced my activism or role as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, school administration had a signal to cut off my microphone, end my speech, and halt the ceremony,” wrote Moricz on Twitter . “I am the first openly-gay Class President in my school’s history — this censorship seems to show that they want me to be the last.”

Florida students win yearbook flap over “Don’t Say Gay” bill

The Florida-based Social Equity and Education Initiative campaign launched a petition in response, raising support to #LetZanderSpeak. It has already gained more than 5,600 signatures.

Christopher Covelli, the vice president of the non-profit group Project Pride, says he’s standing with the teen.

“An educator means you educate, you don’t silence people. Silencing him is wrong. It is against everything that Americans live for. It is called freedom of speech,” said Covelli.

WFLA contacted Sarasota County Schools for comment regarding the student’s claims that school leaders at Pine View are threatening to cut off his microphone if he speaks about certain topics during his graduation speech.

In the lengthy statement, the school district confirmed that students are instructed not to make “personal political statements,” but claimed that Moricz’s speech had not yet been reviewed by school officials.

The school district’s remarks, in full, can be read below:

“Each year, our elementary, middle, and high schools go over graduation/promotion ceremony expectations and guidelines for speeches, presentations, and performances with their graduates, so the students know what to expect during the event. Students participating in the graduation ceremony go through at least one rehearsal of the overall event, with a particular emphasis on the timing of performances and speeches. All material performed, spoken, or shown during the ceremony is reviewed and approved by school personnel and administration to be sure it is appropriate to the tone of the ceremony.

High School graduation ceremonies are a time-honored tradition that celebrate the many accomplishments of all graduates & their families, as well as the teachers, staff members, and school communities who contributed to each student’s educational journey. Class presidents, academic or athletic team captains, and outstanding community servants are just some of the many types of student leaders commonly chosen to speak at graduation ceremonies. It is a great privilege to be a graduation speaker — most students share their fond memories of school experiences, give shout-outs to special teachers & staff, and share inspirational messages to help celebrate all the seniors in the graduating class as they move onto college, work, and adulthood. Out of respect for all those attending the graduation, students are reminded that a graduation should not be a platform for personal political statements, especially those likely to disrupt the ceremony. Should a student vary from this expectation during the graduation, it may be necessary to take appropriate action.

With regard to Pine View School, we can confirm that the school’s administrators review students’ speeches annually for appropriateness and length prior to graduation in a manner that is consistent with existing law, including the First Amendment to our Constitution. As in years past, student speakers were reminded that graduation is a community celebration and were encouraged to tailor their remarks to be reflective of experiences & memories that all students could appreciate to best reflect all facets of the graduating class’s achievements. The principal did meet with Zander Moricz to remind him of the ceremony expectations, but the content of the speech has not yet been reviewed.

What exactly is in Florida’s new ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?

The school district also shared a statement from Pine View School’s principal.

“We honor and celebrate the incredible diversity in thought, belief and background in our school, and champion the uniqueness of every single student on their personal and educational journey,” said principal Dr. Stephen Covert.

School board member Tom Edwards told WFLA he has “love and respect” for both Moricz and Dr. Covert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Lg6b_0fc0ye9X00
Zander Moricz says high school seniors in Florida can request free “Say Gay” stickers online, to wear during their own graduation ceremonies. (Project Pride)

“The fact that he is a plaintiff in the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawsuit … quite frankly, his feeling of censorship starts with what Tallahassee has done right down to the hate that we hear at school board meetings all the time. We have guidelines for all students when they speak publicly at a commencement speech, but I could certainly understand how Zander could feel censorship because it starts for us at Tallahassee and it rolls right down to the guidelines that were offered to him,” said Edwards. “I will tell you that the school district does not prohibit First Amendment rights, we don’t do that for Zander or for any of our commencement speakers or for public speakers at school board meetings for that matter,” he continued.

Moricz also said in an open letter to the state’s graduating seniors that he had partnered with the Social Equity and Education Initiative to create 10,000 “Say Gay” stickers, to be mailed to high school seniors across the state. Students who request the stickers are encouraged to wear them on their gowns as they cross the stage during graduation.

“This demonstration will show Governor DeSantis, our legislature, my principal, and all students that while seniors are finished with high school, we are not finished fighting,” Moricz wrote.

Pine View School’s ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Parents angered after students hospitalized

BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44)- Concerned mother Brandy Lopez got a phone call from the principal at La Vega Intermediate H.P. Miles Campus telling her she needed to come to school and pick up her daughter because of an emergency. “I was trying to ask, ‘Is my daughter okay?’ And is she stable. They just kept […]
BELLMEAD, TX
deseret.com

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law sue school for racial bias

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law have filed a lawsuit against a private Milwaukee school over concerns over racial bias and inappropriate conduct at the school. Driving the news: Craig and Kelly Robinson accused the University School of Milwaukee of expelling their two sons, aged 9 and 11, after the couple claimed that teachers treated students of color and low socioeconomic status unfairly, according to CBS News.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
NBC News

Gay high schooler says he's 'being silenced' by Florida's LGBTQ law

Florida high school senior Zander Moricz was called into his principal’s office last week. As class president his whole high school career — and his school’s first openly LGBTQ student to hold the title — this was a fairly routine request. But once he entered the administrator’s office, he said, he immediately knew “this wasn’t a typical meeting.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Commencement Speech#High School#Gay Rights#School Board#Racism#Wfla#Pine View School#Twitter#Social Equity#Education Initiative#Project Pride#Americans
Waterloo Journal

Mother is calling for a middle school teacher to be fired immediately after the educator told the student “N-word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people”

The mother is calling for the teacher to be fired immediately after the educator reportedly told the juvenile boy “N word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people.” The student’s mother also said that her son and the middle school teacher had a discussion about why he didn’t want to be called the N-word. The teacher reportedly asked the boy ‘why does it even bother him if he’s called the N-word because Black people can refer to themselves as the n word, so it shouldn’t bother him. Seven students in the classroom have submitted written statements confirming that the teacher used racist slurs.
EDUCATION
wolbbaltimore.com

Florida Man Threatens Black Middle School Student With Racial Slurs

You can always tell that racist white people are just looking for an excuse to start slinging around racial slurs like they were trick-or-treat candy. And the “excuse” typically comes in the form of any relatively mundane altercation involving a Black person. Understand—white people get into it with other white people all the time and no one gets so annoyed that the white supremacy just flies right out of them but put one of us pesky negroes in the mix and suddenly white folks aren’t mad at the incident itself, they default to their natural states of being mad at the very existence of Black people who don’t know our place.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

‘There’s no way to hide history’: Teachers react to Georgia law limiting discussion of race

In Georgia, Black educators are disheartened. They are insulted. Most of all, they are mad. A new law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, restricts teachers from teaching students about race and racism. According to the text of HB 1084, this includes any discussions that “the United States of America is fundamentally racist,” “any other form of race scapegoating or race stereotyping,” or “espousing personal political beliefs.” The law “prevents divisive concepts and ideologies from invading the classroom” and removes “obscene materials” from school libraries.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
AOL Corp

Black, Asian law students call for professor to be suspended over racist remarks

Several national law student associations are calling for Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania Law School professor who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The National Black Law Students Association, the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association,...
EDUCATION
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy