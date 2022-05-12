ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, TX

Woman survives 2 days in Jonestown creek bed after crashing

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A woman crashed her SUV into a Central Texas creek bed on May 5 only to emerge two days later.

According to Jonestown Police, the woman was driving on FM 1431 when she came up on a curve in the road.

She drove straight into a guardrail and went into the air and fell about 16 feet into a creek bed.

The woman was able to climb out and get to the road on the evening of May 7 and flag down a driver who called 9-1-1.

Police said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

    Crash on FM 1431 in Jonestown (N. Lake Travis Fire Rescue Facebook Photo)
    Crash on FM 1431 in Jonestown (N. Lake Travis Fire Rescue Facebook Photo)
    Crash on FM 1431 in Jonestown (N. Lake Travis Fire Rescue Facebook Photo)

First responders said it is a reminder to be careful around the dangerous stretch of 1431 close to Nameless Road near Leander.

