Woman, 28, dies while in custody at Cobb jail

“Innocent until proven guilty” hits different when they send you directly to solitary. After almost a week in Cobb County jail, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Young Thug’s legal team filed an emergency motion for bond on Friday because of the “inhumane” condition. He was named with Gunna and 26 others in the 56-count indictment against affiliates of the YSL label, which Thug co-founded. The 30-year-old has been locked up since he was arrested during a raid at his Atlanta home on Monday for allegedly violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO