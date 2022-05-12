ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

Woman, 28, dies while in custody at Cobb jail

By Henri Hollis
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
A woman who was detained at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Thursday, nearly two weeks after she was arrested at Wellstar Cobb Hospital on a battery...

