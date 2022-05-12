South Plains College students receive academic awards

LEVELLAND — South Plains College presented academic and service awards to 114 students who displayed the highest level of achievement throughout the 2021-22 academic year. Students were recognized and presented their awards at the college's annual student awards event Wednesday at Texan Dome on the campus of SPC.

Tara Duesterhaus of Shallowater, (79363) studying to obtain an AAS in Nursing (ADN), earned the Outstanding ADN Student.

Jennifer Sosa of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain an AS in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Journalism.

Rubin Reyes of Lubbock, (79424) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Engineering, earned the NASA College Aerospace Scholars.

Kimberly Brooks Hernandez of Shallowater, (79363) studying to obtain a Emergency Medical Technician Certificate - Paramedic, earned the Outstanding Student in Paramedic Student.

Cynthia Barrera of Lubbock, (79412) studying to obtain an AAS in Paralegal Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Paralegal Studies.

Mary Cervantez of Lubbock, (79424) studying to obtain an AAS in Graphic Arts, earned the Outstanding Student in Graphic Arts.

Edward Rodriguez of Lubbock, (79424) studying to obtain an AS in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Human Sciences and Nutrition.

Jacob Scott of Lubbock, (79416) studying to obtain an AA in English, earned the Lena Roetigg Award.

Torie Infante of Lubbock, (79416) studying to obtain an AAS in Radiologic Technology, earned the Radiologic Technology - Outstanding Student.

Sarah Popejoy of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain an AAT in Teaching (EC-8), earned the Outstanding Student in Teacher Education.

Michelle Jacquez Calderon of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AAS in Radiologic Technology, earned the Radiologic Technology Student - Clinical Excellence.

Audrey Gonzales of Lubbock, (79403) studying to obtain an AAS in Respiratory Care, earned the Outstanding Student in Respiratory Care Student.

Marisol Rodriguez of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AAS in Office Administration, earned the Outstanding Student in Office Administration.

Rhianna Jensen of Lubbock, (79410) studying to obtain an AA in Psychology, earned the Outstanding Student in English & Philosophy.

Aron Garcia of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AS in General Studies, earned the Campus Ambassador.

Michael Driver of Lubbock, (79424) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Physicsand Oustanding Student in Biology.

Esther De la Rosa of Littlefield, (79339) studying to obtain a Vocational Nursing Certificate, earned the Outstanding Student in Vocational Nursing.

Kennith Griggs of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AAS in Computer Aided Drafting & Design, earned the Outstanding Student in Computer Aided Drafting and Design.

Nathan Stearman-Mcclure of Lubbock, (79416) studying to obtain an AAS in Graphic Arts, earned the Outstanding Student in Graphic Arts.

Adamari Calderon of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AA in Psychology, earned the Campus Ambassador.

Clay Rayburn of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain a Welding Certificate - Basic Processes, earned the Outstanding Student in Welding Technology.

Kirsten Bautista of Lubbock, (79416) studying to obtain an AAS in Nursing (ADN), earned the Outstanding ADN Student.

James Means of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the STAR Center Rising Star Award.

Jeffrey Fortner of Whiteface, (79379) studying to obtain an AS in Mathematics, earned the Outstanding Student in Mathematicsand Campus Ambassador Award.

Johnathan Valentine of Brownfield, (79316) studying to obtain an AA in Music Education/Performance, earned the Outstanding Student in Music, Instrumental Performance.

Isaac Sanchez of Lubbock, (79414) studying to obtain an AAS in Computer Information Systems, earned the Outstanding Student in Computer Information Systems.

Yvonne Villegas of Brownfield, (79316) studying to obtain an AAS in Office Administration, earned the Outstanding Student in Office Administration.

Raquel Rodriguez of Lubbock, (79412) studying to obtain an AAS in Child Development, earned the Outstanding Student in Child Development.

Austin White of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AS in Business Administration, earned the Outstanding Student in Business Administration.

Brandi Hays of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AAS in Welding, earned the Outstanding Student in Welding Technology.

Andrew Garcia of Lubbock, (79414) studying to obtain an AAS in Physical Therapist Assistant, earned the Outstanding Student in Physical Therapist Assistant Student.

Anjelica Tuttle of Lubbock, (79413) studying to obtain an AAS in Paralegal Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Paralegal Studies.

Joshua Etheredge of Wolfforth, (79382) studying to obtain an AA in History, earned the Outstanding Student in History.

Byron Perez of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AAS in Accounting, earned the Outstanding Accounting Associate Student.

Amber Machado of Floydada, (79235) studying to obtain an AAS in Emergency Medical Services, earned the Outstanding Student in Advanced EMT Student.

Catherine Walt of Lubbock, (79424) studying to obtain an AAS in Physical Therapist Assistant, earned the Outstanding Student in Physical Therapist Assistant Student.

Naomi Gonzalez of Brownfield, (79316) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Nursing, earned the Outstanding Student in English & Philosophy.

Jennifer McCleskey of Lubbock, (79403) studying to obtain an AA in Social Work, earned the Outstanding Student in Social Work.

Shelbi Bonds of Shallowater, (79363) studying to obtain a Cosmetology Certificate, earned the Outstanding Student in Cosmetology.

Kimberley Paredes of Shallowater, (79363) studying to obtain an AAS in Computer Information Systems, earned the Outstanding Student in Computer Information Systems.

Nicholas Campos of Lubbock, (79412) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Engineering, earned the Outstanding Student in Computer Scienceand Oustanding Student in Communication Studies.

Glenn McCarter of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AAS in Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Technology, earned the Outstanding Student in Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology.

Austin Ward of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Chiropractic, earned the Outstanding Student in Pre-Chiropractic.

Jacey Cathey of Lubbock, (79424) studying to obtain an AS in Agricultural Communication, earned the Outstanding Student in Agricultureand Outstanding Student in Photography.

Austin McDougall of Lubbock, (79410) studying to obtain an AAS in Diesel Service Technology, earned the Outstanding Student in Diesel Service Technology.

Richard Prasedyoko of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AA in Electronic Media Production, earned the Outstanding Student in Electronic Media Productionand Campus Ambassador Award.

Abigail Garcia of Olton, (79064) studying to obtain an AS in Business Administration, earned the Residence Life Excellence Award.

Ronin Memmott of Wolfforth, (79382) studying to obtain an AAS in Computer Aided Drafting & Design, earned the Outstanding Student in Computer Aided Drafting and Design.

Kensey Mayer of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain an AA in Public Relations, earned the Outstanding Student in Journalism.

Roberto Botello of Ralls, (79357) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Engineering, earned the Outstanding Student in Computer Science.

Anthony Speer of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Art.

Katie Dunn of Crosbyton, (79322) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Nursing, earned the James and Glenna Cooper Awardand Campus Ambassador Award.

Johnathon Schulte of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Automotive Technology.

Eber Silva of Denver City, (79323) studying to obtain an AA in Government, earned the Outstanding Student in Government.

Amber Guerrero of Lubbock, (79410) studying to obtain an AA in Sociology, earned the Outstanding Student in Sociology.

Sarah Allen of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AA in Music Education/Performance, earned the Outstanding Student in Music, Vocal Performance.

Elizabeth Rhoads of Lubbock, (79424) studying to obtain an AA in Criminal Justice, earned the Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice.

Raimar Ortiz of Lubbock, (79416) studying to obtain an AA in Theatre Arts, earned the Outstanding Student in Theatre.

Karen Walulu of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AS in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Chemistry.

Jenesis Sabinas of Lubbock, (79413) studying to obtain an AA in Art, earned the Campus Ambassador.

Katlyn Perez of Lubbock, (79404) studying to obtain an AS in Biology, earned the Outstanding Student in Physics.

Hailee Brewer of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AA in Psychology, earned the Residence Life Excellence Award.

Liliana Jimenez Cuello of Amherst, (79312) studying to obtain an AAT in Teaching (EC-8), earned the Campus Ambassador.

Grace Darner of Lubbock, (79412) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Campus Ambassador.

Geyah Garza of Littlefield, (79339) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Medicine, earned the Outstanding Student in Biologyand Outstanding Student in English and Philosophy.

Shelby Scifres of Lubbock, (79416) studying to obtain an AA in Criminal Justice, earned the Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice.

Gabriela Olivares of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AA in Psychology, earned the Outstanding Student in Psychology.

Angel Gonzales of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain an AAS in Cinema and Video Production, earned the Outstanding Student in Cinema and Video Production Technology.

Dustin Gray of Sweetwater, (79556) studying to obtain an AAS in Industrial Manufacturing/Emerging Technologies, earned the Outstanding Student in Industrial Manufacturing / Emerging Technologies.

Chloe Dorsett of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Campus Ambassador.

Daniel Curry of Lubbock, (79410) studying to obtain an AAS in Automotive Technology, earned the Outstanding Student in Automotive Technology.

Cindy Fernanda Bustillos of Wellman, (79378) studying to obtain a Business Management Certificate, earned the Outstanding Student in Business.

Maricela Espinoza of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Medical Technology, earned the Outstanding Student in Pre-Medical Technology.

Kayla Martinez of Lubbock, (79403) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the STAR Center Rising Star Award.

Zoe Woodruff of Lubbock, (79413) studying to obtain an AA in Criminal Justice, earned the Campus Ambassador.

Rachel Alberts of Lubbock, (79423) studying to obtain an AAS in Culinary Arts, earned the Outstanding Student in Culinary Arts.

Christian Matthews of Lubbock, (79414) studying to obtain an AA in Art, earned the Outstanding Student in Art.

Ewa Kielar of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in Mathematics.

Aaron Mendoza of Denver City, (79323) studying to obtain an AAS in Industrial Manufacturing/Emerging Technologies, earned the Outstanding Student in Industrial Manufacturing / Emerging Technologies.

Alexandria De la Cerda of Sundown, (79372) studying to obtain an AS in Kinesiology, earned the Outstanding Student in Kinesiology & Sports Management.

Manuel Rodriguez of Brownfield, (79316) studying to obtain an Automotive Collision Certificate - Advanced, earned the Outstanding Student in Auto Collision Repair.

Nancy Guerrero Gutierrez of Denver City, (79323) studying to obtain an AS in Mathematics, earned the Outstanding Student in Mathematics.

Sophia Lee of Shallowater, (79363) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Medicine, earned the Outstanding Student in Chemistry.

Jenny Mendoza of Plainview, (79072) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in English & Philosophy.

Victoria Escobar of Lubbock, (79401) studying to obtain an AS in Geology, earned the Outstanding Student in Geology.

Marley McKay of Lubbock, (79403) studying to obtain an AA in Broadcast Journalism, earned the Outstanding Student in Electronic Media Production.

Cyrik Goulden of Brownfield, (79316) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Engineering, earned the Outstanding Student in Engineering.

Isaac Gerard of Lubbock, (79413) studying to obtain an AS in Business Administration, earned the James and Glenna Cooper Award.

Peter Nguyen of Lubbock, (79407) studying to obtain an AS in Kinesiology, earned the Outstanding Student in Kinesiology & Sports Management.

Gabriel Rivera of Matador, (79244) studying to obtain an AAS in Culinary Arts, earned the Outstanding Student in Culinary Arts.

John Guzman of Lubbock, (79490) studying to obtain an AAS in Diesel Service Technology, earned the Outstanding Student in Diesel Service Technology.

Mackenzie Halford of Lubbock, (79411) studying to obtain an AA in General Studies, earned the Outstanding Student in English & Philosophyand Outstanding Student in Social Work.

Yann Memel-Melesse of Levelland, (79336) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Engineering, earned the STAR Center Rising Star Award.

Emmanuel Camiling of Lubbock, (79414) studying to obtain an AS in Pre-Nursing, earned the James and Glenna Cooper Award.

Ray Sanchez of Bovina, (79009) studying to obtain an AS in Geology, earned the Outstanding Student in Geology.

