Loaded gun found in New Albany elementary student’s bag
According to NBC4i, school officials say all students are safe after a loaded gun was found in one student’s bag Thursday morning at New Albany Primary.
A letter sent to parents from New Albany-Plain Local Schools Superintendent Michael Sawyers states that early in the morning, students arriving at the school reported seeing some type of gun on their school bus.
Administrators and the New Albany Police Department responded to the school and found a loaded handgun inside a student’s book bag, Sawyer released in the letter.
“Please be assured that we are doing everything within our power to ensure that all students who attend New Albany-Plain Local Schools are in a safe and healthy environment,” the letter reads.
For the full NBC4 story click here
