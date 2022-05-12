ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, LA

8 indicted after trying to smuggle foreigners, drugs to Grand Isle, authorities say

By Dan Copp, The Courier
 3 days ago
Eight people were indicted on federal charges after authorities said they tried to smuggle undocumented immigrants and drugs into Grand Isle, prosecutors said this week.

One of the defendants is also charged with conspiring to sell a large amount of cocaine.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

The suspects are accused of smuggling 24 undocumented immigrants from Honduras into Louisiana aboard the vessel “Pop,” which is owned by one of the defendants, prosecutors said.

The charges resulted from an investigation conducted by several agencies including the Department of Homeland Security in Houma, the Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, State Police and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to court papers, the suspects tried to bring the foreigners to Louisiana from December 2021 until Feb. 14. The Coast Guard intercepted the boat off the coast of Grand Isle on Feb. 15.

During a search of the suspects’ vessel, authorities also found nearly 53 pounds of cocaine in the captain’s cabin, prosecutors said.

The suspects are charged with conspiring to bring undocumented immigrants to the United States and “to encourage and induce aliens to come to, enter and reside in the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain and attempting to bring aliens to the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors from the U.S. District Court in New Orleans said one suspect still remained at large.

A 35-year-old Honduras man has also been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Also:Two charged in Houma human-trafficking investigation

If convicted of the human smuggling crimes, each defendant faces up to 10 years behind bars. The drug charge carries 10 years to life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Howard Sinkman, Carter Guice and Rami S. Badawy are prosecuting the case.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

