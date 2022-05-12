ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Appeals court upholds conviction of Broome County man in DWI-related death of Owego teen

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago

A state appellate court has ruled against a Broome County man who appealed his felony conviction for the 2019 DWI-related death of a teenage girl from Owego.

The court ruled Michael Gincerowski Jr., 47, of Port Crane, gave up the right to appeal as part of his plea agreement.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office initially charged Gincerowski with first-degree vehicular manslaughter and other counts after the crash that killed 16-year-old Constance Mazzarese.

The crash took place just after 10 p.m. June 22, 2019 on state Route 369 in the Town of Fenton, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined two teenage bicyclists were riding on the east shoulder of the roadway between the white fog line and the edge of the pavement headed south towards the hamlet of Port Crane at the time.



Police said a 2005 Ford SUV was traveling north on State Route 369 and, for an unknown reason, swerved from the lane of travel onto the shoulder, striking Mazzarese, who was thrown from the roadway.

A New York state trooper located the disabled vehicle on the side of the road about one mile north of the collision. Deputies found Gincerowski at a nearby residence and took him into custody.

A Broome County grand jury indicted Gincerowski on 17 counts, but he ultimately pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Gincerowski, who had three previous DWI convictions, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison.

Gincerowski, represented by attorney John Trice, of Elmira, appealed his conviction to the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department.

At the time of his sentence, Gicerowski signed an agreement waiving his right to appeal, but later claimed that waiver was invalid, arguing also that the sentence was too harsh.

The court disagreed.

"In addition to assuring the court that he understood the appellate rights that he was relinquishing, defendant signed a written waiver in open court, which he confirmed that he had read, discussed with counsel and understood," the ruling stated. "In light of the valid appeal waiver, defendant's challenge to the perceived severity of his sentence is precluded."

Gincerowski is serving his sentence at the Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County. He will be eligible for parole consideration in June 2024.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Appeals court upholds conviction of Broome County man in DWI-related death of Owego teen



