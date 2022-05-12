ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saffel: Indoor dog facility makes sense in Sun City

I am replying to the article (“Best Friends want indoor facility for dog training,” Sun City Independent, April 20, 2022) about an indoor dog facility.

I totally agree with having a new inside facility, it makes complete sense. I am a dog trainer and have been since 1978. I am not connected with Best Friends, but I feel their pain.

What I have experienced while training in Arizona is during the summer months people stop training or never start until the fall. With some dogs, waiting for training can create major issues. Those people are losing very important time in development of their puppy or newly rescued adult dog. No training and no socializing during a very important period will create more work for the dog and owner.

Anyone who knows about dog behavior and training knows that you can not just stop because it is too hot outside. If Best Friends could have an inside facility, they could get more people to join. Maybe even be able to have a few hours set up for a doggie daycare so owners can run some errands and their dogs can socialize and play with their friends.

I would also be able to direct my clients to visit and join one of the other classes that are offered.

Dawn Saffel

Sun City

