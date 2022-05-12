ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves swipe catalytic converters from non-profit StarkFresh's food trucks

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 3 days ago
CANTON – Thieves struck StarkFresh's Food Justice Campus, cutting off catalytic converters from three vehicles, including the non-profit's Mobile Grocery Market.

A report was filed Monday with Canton police the agency's Development Coordinator Doug Colmery.

StarkFresh took to social media on Wednesday, announcing the incident. It said the converters were stolen from their entire fleet of vehicles, parked in the courtyard at the campus in the 300 block of Cherry Avenue NE.

Mobile Grocery Market Coordinator Azella Markgraf told the Canton Repository that the thieves struck the downtown location Saturday morning during stormy weather.

"We have them on surveillance video, and turned the video over to Canton police detectives," Markgraf said.

The theft caused the Mobile Grocery Market to temporarily stop services, affecting nearly 100 people who rely on the weekly grocery delivery services throughout Stark County, Markgraf said.

The Mobile Grocery Market is expected to be back by next week, and the StarkFresh grocery store remains open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

Markgraf says a donation tab has been created on the agency's Facebook page for those who wish to help. Volunteer opportunities are also available on site, and donations may also be made through the StarkFresh Growing Food Justice campaign.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Twitter @Cassienist

