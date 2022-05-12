ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon transfer Eric Williams commits to Steve Lavin and San Diego Toreros

By Andy Patton
 3 days ago

Former Oregon Ducks guard Eric Williams has committed to the University of San Diego for his final year of collegiate eligibility, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Williams initially entered the transfer portal back in March . He made it clear he was exploring professional opportunities as well as other schools – even indicating he was not planning to return to Oregon regardless.

It was recently revealed he went on a visit to San Diego and he even had a visit scheduled at USC as well.

Williams becomes the second high profile Pac-12 player to join new head coach Steve Lavin at San Diego, following in the footsteps of Jaiden Delaire from Stanford.

Williams averaged 8.4 points in a mostly reserve role for Oregon last year, his second with the Ducks after beginning his career in the A-10 with Duquesne.

Now he’ll head to the WCC, a tough conference to make the NCAA Tournament out of thanks to Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, but a program where he should get plenty of opportunities to prove himself alongside Delaire in Lavin’s first year back coaching at the D-1 level.

