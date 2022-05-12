Oregon transfer Eric Williams commits to Steve Lavin and San Diego Toreros
Former Oregon Ducks guard Eric Williams has committed to the University of San Diego for his final year of collegiate eligibility, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Williams initially entered the transfer portal back in March . He made it clear he was exploring professional opportunities as well as other schools – even indicating he was not planning to return to Oregon regardless.
It was recently revealed he went on a visit to San Diego and he even had a visit scheduled at USC as well.
Williams becomes the second high profile Pac-12 player to join new head coach Steve Lavin at San Diego, following in the footsteps of Jaiden Delaire from Stanford.
Williams averaged 8.4 points in a mostly reserve role for Oregon last year, his second with the Ducks after beginning his career in the A-10 with Duquesne.
Now he’ll head to the WCC, a tough conference to make the NCAA Tournament out of thanks to Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, but a program where he should get plenty of opportunities to prove himself alongside Delaire in Lavin’s first year back coaching at the D-1 level.
