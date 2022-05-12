ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ribbon Cutting Takes Place For New Loretto Heights Affordable Housing Project In Denver

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IRfC_0fc0piMY00

(CBS4) – Denver is celebrating a major milestone; more than 70 new affordable housing units are opening in a former dormitory on the Loretto Heights campus. The Pancratia Hall Lofts building in southwest Denver is full of intricate designs and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPwLO_0fc0piMY00

(credit: CBS)

This week’s opening is only the first phase of the project. Some of the units are spoken for, and the Denver Housing Authority is now going through a very detailed qualification process for the remaining applicants.

The renovated 1930s building offers newer technology like FOB key access, car charging stations and updated appliances. It also has accents from the past like old wood cabinets and stained glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkK5K_0fc0piMY00

(credit: CBS)

The units have different income ranges to qualify and half of the apartments will have multiple bedrooms — up to 4 beds — for larger families.

Jim Hartman co-owner of Hartman Ely Investments, described it as a “huge” development.

“Affordable housing of any kind is really, really a deep need in any community, and Denver especially,” Hartman said. “But affordable housing that is unique, nicely-designed apartments that are large enough for a family with two, three and four kids — that’s almost unheard of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChY4o_0fc0piMY00

(credit: CBS)

There’s an open house scheduled after the ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon so people can check out the housing.

The Loretto Heights property dates back 130 years when it was purchased by the Sisters of Loretto in 1888. It served as the Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic boarding school for girls. One hundred years later, it was sold to Teikyo University and then to an investment group.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

First-Ever Sun Valley Rising Viaduct Night Market In Denver Draws A Crowd

(CBS4) – Hundreds gathered underneath the Colfax viaduct in Sun Valley Saturday for the first ever Sun Valley Rising Viaduct Night Market. The event had music, food, art from across Southwest Denver, and featured a new mural painted to represent the diverse backgrounds of the people who make up the community. “You’re looking at what traditionally has been a parking lot,” said Dan Shah, executive director for the West Colfax Business Improvement District. “It’s being activated by the art, the music, the vendors, and the people. It all comes together and just creates a space that’s fun.” The night market follows months of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ Rally And March Held In Downtown Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Saturday morning, abortion-rights supporters descended on the Colorado State Capitol. They were there to express their opposition to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft that seemed to indicate the Court would overturn Roe v Wade. (credit: CBS) “It’s terrifying,” said demonstrator Catherine Buckland. She and Marie Schnell made their trip a family affair because they want to protect their daughters’ futures. (credit: CBS) “I really believe that they should be able to grow up with the same rights that we did and our mothers did,” said Buckland. Demonstrators said the rally was about protecting the rights of all women, but they all also understood...
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

$2.25 Million Denver Penthouse Was Once Featured on MTV Cribs

This Denver penthouse has some sports history behind its doors. This penthouse at 300 West 11th Avenue was once owned by former Denver Nuggets player Carmelo Anthony. If you have followed Carmelo Anthony's career in Denver and kept up to date with what he was doing, you might have seen this penthouse before on MTV as it was featured on an episode of Cribs in 2005.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Denver’s Electric Bike Rebate Program Surpasses Expectations

DENVER (CBS4)– Less than three weeks from its launch, the City of Denver reached its limit for rebates for the popular e-bike rebate program. The voucher offers $400 or $1,200 back depending on the bike or person’s income level. (credit: CBS) “Denver, we are amazed,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “There is a clear desire for e-bikes, and for trying a healthier and more sustainable way to get around our beautiful city. The work of our office is to find climate solutions that directly benefit residents, and I think we have a clear winner here.” Now the city will shift to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Forecast Looking Good For Viewing Sunday’s Lunar Eclipse In Colorado

(CBS)– We have a special day coming up on Sunday in the astronomy world! It is a total lunar eclipse coming your way to finish out the weekend. This one is quite special. It is at a reasonable time with most of it happening before midnight. And it will be a Full, Super, Flower Moon! Super Blood Moon seen on May 26, 2021 in Chandigarh, India. (credit: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Weather this weekend will be warm with mid 60s expected in the Denver metro area to get the lunar festivities started on Sunday night. With mostly clear skies expected...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Changing Wildfire Responses Grow More Costly

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters around the state followed what was happening in Teller County as yet another wildfire got going in Colorado this week. The High Park Fire burned in forests as firefighting aircraft was moved in to help. A helicopter drops water on the High Park Fire on Friday. (credit: Teller County Sheriff’s Office) “It’s the cost of doing business in the world we live today,” said Garry Briese, executive director of the Colorado State Fire Chiefs. “The cost is not in the apparatus being dispatched, the cost is in the loss if we don’t dispatch them fast enough,”...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Loretto#Hartman Ely Investments
95 Rock KKNN

The Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Spot Resides In Colorado

I always say the smaller and more underwhelming the place looks, the better the food. Now, this isn't always the case but for the most part, everywhere I've gone that has some of the best food, is usually just a modest, casual, and many times dingy-looking spot in a super old building or tucked away in some alley.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver North’s Tim Hernandez On Administrative Leave After Student Walkout Protesting His Position’s Elimination

DENVER (CBS4) — Hundreds of students, parents, and community members in the Northside neighborhood held a walkout in support of North High teacher Tim Hernandez. And now, Mr. Hernandez is on administrative leave for his involvement in that walkout. The student-led walkout started at 8:30 a.m. in Viking Park and ended at La Raza Park. (credit: CBS) CBS4 confirmed with Hernandez’s union representative that Hernandez is on leave for the rest of the school year. (credit: CBS) As CBS4 reported last week, Hernandez was told by Denver Public School’s administration that he would not be returning back to North High next school year despite performing...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Grocery Store Planned In Denver Food Desert

(CBS4) — After decades of being in a food desert, one Denver neighborhood is finally getting a full grocery store. Noir Market is expected to open this summer, creating new business opportunities and food access within Elyria Swansea. (credit: CBS) Shabasa Sayers grew up in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood. There wasn’t a full grocery nearby when he was a kid, and there still is not decades later. Sayers is now a chef with his own catering business. He’s working with his daughter, Anjanet, to feed area families through their creation — Noir Market. (credit: CBS) “There’s a few mom and pop stores, but they can’t...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Denver

Can-Can Line Dance At Eagle Regional Airport Wins Airport Employee Statewide Award

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– “Chip” Tallon said it was a part of his motto to exceed expectations and create memorable experiences. (credit: CBS) “I go ‘I haven’t danced in 20 years!'” Tallon said, recalling with a laugh. Tallon works the winters outside the Eagle Regional Airport helping travelers in and out and keeping traffic moving. He said he’s done a lot in his years as an attendant, but he remembers one of those requests especially clearly. “During the Christmas season I was out there on the curb,” Tallon explained, “A lady came up to me from a van that her mother was in, her mother...
EAGLE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Airport Lifts Shelter In Place, Crews Get Upperhand On 200-Acre Wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shelter in place for the Colorado Springs Airport was issued, along with mandatory evacuations ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday. (credit: CBS) The fire burning near the airport burned about 200 acres. Crews said they were gaining the upper hand on the fire around 7 p.m. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) All evacuations were lifted for that fire and the airport resumed operations. That fire was started by sparks from an El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘Staffing Saves Lives’: Nurses Take To The Streets, Want Safer Work Environments

DENVER (CBS4)– Nurses in Colorado say that COVID has cost them and they took to the streets on Thursday to get their message out. They also say they’re finding it harder to make ends meet. (credit: CBS) Chanting “staffing saves lives” the nurses paraded through downtown Denver. They claim Congress is trying to cap the pay of traveling nurses and they want lawmakers to stop meddling in the free markets. (credit: CBS) The health care workers also want safer ratios between the number of nurses to patients. “We are morally injured, we worked with trash bags as gowns, we used N-95s over and over again until they literally fell apart. We haven’t received hazard pay, we didn’t receive a raise, we got a 3% cost of living raise this year, which is nothing. We didn’t receive retention bonuses. We’re just tired, we’re exhausted,” said emergency room nurse Peggy Carter. (credit: CBS) Some nurses claim their employers are not helping minority nurses who are treated poorly while on the job.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder One Of 14 U.S. Cities Chosen For National Study On Urban Heat Islands

DENVER (CBS4) – Extreme heat kills more Americans each year than any other weather event. As Earth’s climate changes and our planet warms it is becoming more and more important to understand extreme heat and how it impacts people from place to place, since risk varies based on location. A temperature of 95 degrees in Boulder will feel much different than 95 degrees in Miami due to differences in relative humidity. This summer researchers from NOAA and other agencies will partner along with citizen scientists to map the hottest parts of 14 cities around the United States. The U.S. communities chosen...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Riverdale Animal Shelter In Adams County Offering 50% Off Adoptions This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for a new pet to join your family this is the perfect weekend to make it happen. The Riverdale Animal Shelter in Adams County is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for pets that are 6 months or older. (credit: Adams County) The discount on adoption fees is valid this weekend only, May 14-15. The shelter is located at the Riverdale Regional Park in Adams County. You can get there off 120th Avenue from Interstate 76 or Highway 85. You will notice a lot of construction in and around the area of the regional park. Big things are in the works, including a partnership with the Denver Zoo and the Denver Botanic Gardens. The nearly 1,200 acre park is larger than New York’s Central Park and will offer many more cool family fun features once fully developed. A series of trails for biking and walking are available along with over a dozen murals to enjoy. You can even stop by animal shelter for a visit with some of the pets that are up for adoption.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy